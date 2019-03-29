‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Ashley’s Plan Blows Up In Her Face

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, April 1 show that Ashley’s not fooling around with the family business, but she’s taken off guard. Plus, Nikki confides in Paul.

Paul (Doug Davidson) supports Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) after she confides in him, according to She Knows Soaps. These two are friends from way back. Not only did they briefly join a cult together, but they also share a son — Dylan, who’s currently in witness protection. Even though Nikki sometimes lands on the wrong side of the law, she often finds a friend in the Genoa City police chief.

It’s been an incredibly rough year for Nikki. J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) abused her daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki did what she had to do to protect Victoria. For many months, Nikki believed she killed J.T., and she tried to keep the secret she shared with Victoria, Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Then, Paul’s wife, Christine (Lauralee Bell), prosecuted Nikki and for a minute it looked like she’d spend three decades in prison for the crime. Of course, J.T. is alive, and Nikki won’t waste any time in jail.

Despite Paul’s job, he is able to help provide Nikki with the support she needs after the ordeal she just experienced.

Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is taken off guard. She thought she’d created the perfect plan to get revenge on her family and put herself right back into position to become the head of Jabot. Ashley wants to merge My Beauty and John Abbott’s company to create a super skincare conglomerate. She felt like she had all her bases covered, but Ashley managed to underestimate her brother, Jack (Peter Bergman) and his desire to keep Jabot the way it is right now.

Jabot already dealt with losing all of Ashley’s patents last fall, and everything that Kerry (Alice Hunter) created since then is also supposedly not Jabot’s. The Inquisitr reported that Kerry hopes to save her relationship with the Abbott businessman, but Jack has other plans.

Even though Jabot no longer has the blood Abbott clause, that’s not good enough for Ashley. She wants to exact total revenge on Jack. Several times this past year, Ashley had shocked her brother to his core, but her latest plan leaves him entirely shaken.

Ashley nearly thought of everything. However, Jack has some information that gives him a bit of an upper hand in the continued struggle with Ashley. It could be that Jack and Jabot end up coming out on top again and leaving Ashley feeling like an outcast.