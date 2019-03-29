Jordyn Woods Fled To London To ‘Distract Herself’ From ‘KUWTK’ Trailer Premier

London was calling Jordyn Woods, and the timing was no coincidence, according to Us Weekly.

“Jordyn is thrilled to be in London and actually timed her trip around when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer dropped so she could distract herself and focus on the future,” a source told the publication.

Woods was recently banished by the Kardashian tribe after kissing Khloé Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Khloé and Tristan share a daughter together, True, who celebrates her first birthday on April 12.

The falling out was particularly hard on makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, who had been best friends with Woods. Not only had Kylie often referred to Woods as daughter Stormi’s “Auntie Jordy,” but she had also let Woods live in her mansion in Hidden Hills.

After the scandal broke, Kylie cut off contact and Jordyn has since moved out.

The KUWTK trailer, which dropped on March 27, focuses heavily on the cheating scandal, with multiple shots showing a heartbroken Khloé crying to the camera. In one clip, she emotionally screams “Liar!” into the phone.

However, it only mentions Jordyn once, when Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner offers a toast to Jordyn and Kylie. The trailer is currently trending at #12 on Youtube.

Nonetheless, Jordyn was “mortified by the trailer, and her mom is upset about it too, but they expected it,” the source added.

“It’s still difficult to relive, and Jordyn is glad to be out of L.A. while everyone is talking about it. It’s humiliating and she is still haunted by it. She’s trying to look fabulous on social media, but it’s still a lot for any person to deal with.”

Jordyn has indeed been posting regularly on social media, and seemed to reference her recent zeal in a post from when she first arrived in London on March 26.

Though Kylie Jenner is still not reportedly speaking to Jordyn, she is following her on Instagram.

In addition to getting away from gossip, Woods is also in London for the launch of her new Eylure false eyelash collection. The lashes retail for $8-$10 and have been earning positive reviews.

Jordyn was not the only woman caught in a scandal with basketball star Thompson. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was infamously caught on video cheating on Khloé days before she was due to give birth.

Though Khloé forgave Thompson in an attempt to keep the family together, she ended their relationship after the Jordyn revelations surfaced in February. Thompson has another child, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.