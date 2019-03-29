Ex-Victoria’s Secret Model Doutzen Kroes Skateboards In A Bikini For Swimwear Shoot

The Dutch supermodel flaunted her insane abs in a skimpy bikini during a Miami photo shoot.

Doutzen Kroes was proudly showing off her bikini body for a swimsuit photo shoot in Miami this week. The Daily Mail shared new photos of the former Victoria’s Secret Angel riding along the streets of the Florida city on March 28 in a light brown bikini as she struck poses for the camera.

The 34-year-old mom-of-two was smiling from ear to ear as she got to work in the Sunshine State, proudly revealing her impressive six-pack abs while hopping on the skateboard to roll down the street as a photographer snapped away.

Going barefoot in her bikini, Doutzen rocked a pair of round mirror sunglasses on her eyes as she let her long blonde hair flow down past her shoulders. Though it’s not clear who the shoot was for, the stunning Dutch model flashed a big smile as she rolled down the street on the board while the photographer lay on the ground to get the perfect snap.

Kroes accessorized her skimpy bikini with a bracelet on her left hand and two large hoop earrings in both ears.

As for how the star, who’s a mom to 8-year-old son Phyllon and 4-year-old daughter Myllena, gets her body looking so toned, Doutzen has been pretty open in the past about all the seriously hard work that goes into getting a bikini body like hers.

Doutzen Kroes hops on a skateboard for photo shoot in Miami https://t.co/RbqNbEnO4f via @DailyMailCeleb — thettin123 (@thettin123) March 29, 2019

Speaking to Grazia, the ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed that a big part of her keeping in shape comes from riding a bike around Amsterdam in her home country of the Netherlands, though she also likes to keep active and stay in shape because of her career.

“It’s a lot of cardio when you go fast,” she told the site during an interview back in 2015. “I do that and Pilates and I run around with the kids all day so I’m on my feet all day long. I go to Pilates three times a week.”

Kroes also opened up about the hard work that went into bouncing back after giving birth, revealing that it took her almost a year to get back into shape after the birth of her second child with her husband Sunnery James in 2014.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris

“It was hard to find the time to work out, but for my job I have to,” Doutzen said, revealing that she had to put extra work in because she knew she was walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that year and would have a Pilates instructor come to her home.

“I gave birth end of July and then I had the Victoria’s Secret show in November, four months later, so I started around the beginning of October because you can’t start too early because of your abs and you have to be careful,” she continued of her amazingly toned post-baby body.

“I was doing exercises from October… and mixed in pilates and biking,” Doutzen then added, though, as reported by Vogue, she officially retired as a VS model in 2016 after a decade working with the lingerie brand.

But she’s not the only Victoria’s Secret model, past or present, who’s been flashing her bikini body recently.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Candice Swanepoel has also been showing off some skin in a two-piece recently, sharing snaps of herself in several different bikinis from her new swimwear line on social media.