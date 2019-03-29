Barbara Palvin Flaunts Curves In Plunging Swimsuit In Mexico City

She is one of the most sought-after models in the world now, and for good reason.

On Thursday, Barbara Palvin proved yet again why she deserved the honor of becoming an official Victoria’s Secret Angel when she took to the runway at the Liverpool Fashion Fest Spring/Summer 2019 event held at the Quarry Studios in Mexico City. As per the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old sported a series of sexy outfits while strutting her stuff down the catwalk, including a super revealing swimsuit that had an extreme plunging neckline, putting her cleavage on display, and featured a gray, black, and white pattern. She paired the daring one-piece with a black chiffon kimono, and added a few inches to her already statuesque silhouette with a pair of strappy heeled sandals.

Another one of her runway looks included a glamorous silver sequin dress, which featured a halter neck, and trailed all the way down to the floor. The gown hugged her world-famous curves, and she completed the look with a pair of matching silver sandals. And in yet another chic outfit, Barbara rocked a tight black crop top and baggy high-waist white pants, which she teamed with some black heels.

The Hungarian model was all smiles as she took to the runway, putting her best modelling skills to work and proudly showcasing her insane hourglass figure. Her recently-chopped brunette locks framed her face in a sleek style with a center part, and her light makeup enhanced her gorgeous features.

Earlier in the evening, she turned up to the pre-fashion show event in a cute pink mini-dress, which not only matched the pink carpet she was posing for photos on, but also highlighted her figure, revealing her long, toned pins. She paired the dress with some sparkly silver heels, and kept her makeup pretty simple, opting for a cat-eye liner, and a dab of light pink lipstick on her full lips.

Earlier this month, Barbara finally revealed that she was Victoria’s Secret newest Angel, a secret that she had been keeping for months, according to People magazine.

“I’ve been keeping this a secret for three months. It’s the ultimate career high!”

“When I was 13, I saw the VS Fashion Show and said, ‘One day I will get there.’ Three or four years later, I shot with Victoria’s Secret PINK for the first time. Now, I feel like I was destined to do this. Victoria’s Secret caught me at the perfect time, because I’m finally happy with myself and my body,” she added.