Madison Beer Teams Up With Jax Jones And Martin Solveig On The Dance Anthem ‘All Day And Night’

Madison Beer has teamed up with producers Jax Jones and Martin Solveig on the dance anthem, “All Day And Night.”

The single was released today and is the first release from Jones and Solveig’s new project, Europa. The two friends between them just so happen to be multi-platinum artists with 2 billion streams combined, according to Broadway World.

”For the first-ever Europa session, Martin came in and played a song with a cheeky sax riff in it,” Jax revealed.

”He looked at me as if to say: ‘This is a bit taboo, but we could try it.’ And then I said: ‘Well if we’re doing that, how about TRANCE?” he continued.

Jax Jones has teamed up with many familiar names in the charts, including Demi Lovato, Mabel, and Years & Years, to name a few. He has had six top 20 singles in the U.K.

Madison, who features on the track, is a rising singer who has been streamed million of times on Spotify. She currently has over 8 million monthly listeners on the app. Beer first rose to fame when Justin Bieber discovered her on YouTube and let his followers know about her.

Her last single release was with rapper Offset on the song, “Hurts Like Hell.” Its music video achieved over 18 million views within four months. In her career, she has collaborated with many familiar names such as Jack & Jack, K/DA, Cody Simpson, and David Guetta.

In 2013, she released her debut single, “Melodies.” In 2018, she released her debut EP, As She Pleases, which consists of seven tracks. It was released via First Access records. She released three singles from it — “Dead,” “Say It To My Face,” and “Home With You,” which went platinum in Norway and gold in Canada. The EP was supported by a tour that went by the same name.

Beer boasts a huge 12.5 million followers on Instagram. From red carpet looks to behind the scene studio photos, she is always keeping her loyal following up to date with what’s going on in her world. Many of her posts get over 1 million likes and are commented on by thousands of users.

In 2013, she made her acting debut in the film Louder Than Words, playing the role of Amy.

On Instagram last week, Madison suggested she had finished her debut album by posting multiple photos of herself in a studio and producers.

“[W]e made an album,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Beer had split from her boyfriend, Zack Bia, which could lead to some incredible breakup songs.

On Twitter, the “Say It To My Face” songstress has over 2.5 million followers.