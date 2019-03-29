Trevor Engelson And Friends Joke About Ex Meghan Markle At His Bachelor Party

While Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, prepares for the arrival of her first child with husband Prince Harry, her ex-husband Trevor Engelson was celebrating his bachelor’s party with friends in Miami Beach.

However, the ghost of his past relationship lingered on, with Engelson’s friends referencing and joking about ex-wife Meghan Markle, as seen in video footage obtained by The Daily Mail.

The footage, which was shot at steakhouse Prime 112, begins midway through a speech. In the speech, one of Engelson’s friends offers a toast and says, “This right here is to royalty, you know what I’m saying?”

The group chuckles before the toaster adds a final message.

“Royalty won, royalty lost… but regardless baby, we got to keep going!”

At this last line, the group cheers loudly, clinking their glasses together. Other friends offered toasts that were more heartfelt.

“You’re a great guy, and you deserve it, man,” another friend offered.

After apologizing for being “emotional,” he gives Engelson a hug, adding “I love you, man.” As seen in the video, Engelson appears to be moved by the speech, commenting that “it’s an emotional day.” This was then followed by further remarks from the first friend, who tried to add some levity.

“If it wasn’t for Trev, I wouldn’t believe that I could marry a future princess. What princess is available right now? I’m coming for you, girl.”

The group was described as enjoying themselves, with one source claiming that the group was “very lively.” The source continued that the group was “[there] for a long time, had quite a bit to drink, and [was] having a great time.”

Friend Dan Farah, a producer, shared a picture of the group on Instagram, using the tags #sundayfunday and #miami.

Engelson also works as a TV and film producer in Los Angeles and has credits including the Robert Pattinson film Remember Me and the current FX television series Snowfall. He married Markle in 2011 after dating for seven years. Their wedding was a low-key affair in Jamaica with just 107 guests.

However, soon after the nuptials, Meghan won the role of paralegal Rachel Zane on legal drama Suits, which required her to spend most of the year in Toronto, where the series is filmed. In August 2013, after less than two years of marriage, Meghan filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Engelson is getting married to nutritionist Tracey Kurland on May 11, less than a year after his ex-wife Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in a royal extravaganza.

Though not a British aristocrat, Engelson’s fiancée could be called Los Angeles royalty, as she is the daughter of a mortgage executive worth $200 million. Engelson proposed to Kurland in June 2018 during a romantic trip to Napa Valley.