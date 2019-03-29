‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, March 27: Ridge’s Unbeatable Offer

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, March 27, features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who was in his office. The phones in his office were ringing off the hook and “Janie” was not answering them. After repeatedly trying to speak to “Janie” on the intercom, Wyatt finally decided to answer one of the calls himself. He pretended to be a temp and claimed that Wyatt was not in, per a recent Bold and the Beautiful clip posted on Twitter. He ended the call, and said that he really needed help. Just then, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) opened the door.

Flo helped Wyatt by answering the phones. Afterward, he told her that his cousin Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) had passed away. According to SheKnows Soaps, Flo informed Wyatt that she was going to stay in Los Angeles. She told him that she wanted to tell him something. Before Flo could open up to Wyatt, he boasted about his girlfriend Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). He said that she deserved everything that was coming her way.

At Forrester Creations, Eric Forrester (John McCook) told Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge, and Quinn (Rena Sofer) that Sally wanted to say goodbye to them. Sally thanked them for the opportunity that they gave her at the fashion house. Ridge interrupted her and told her that he thought she was making a huge mistake.

Sally is stunned when Tiffany and Xander model her athletic wear line to the Forrester execs as she is saying her goodbyes today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/merKD8yBgE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 27, 2019

Xander (Adain Bradley) and Tiffany (Maile Brady) entered the room, wearing Sally’s athletic wear designs. They told her that a celebrity was interested in her designs and wanted to use them in her new music video.

Ridge asked Sally to stay at Forrester Creations. He said that he would let her use the Spectra name and allow her to get all the accolades coming her way. Sally was stunned. She then told them that she first needed to discuss the opportunity with Wyatt.

Quinn stopped by Wyatt’s office. She was excited to see Flo in town. The two hugged while Quinn peppered the blonde with questions. In the meantime, Sally also arrived at Spencer Publications. She eavesdropped on their conversation.

Quinn told Flo that Wyatt had loved her. She said that Wyatt had been heartbroken when they left town. She felt that Wyatt and Flo would have been married if they had not left Las Vegas.

Wyatt realized that Sally was at the door. He asked Quinn to apologize to Sally for disrespecting their relationship. However, Quinn just stared at Sally.