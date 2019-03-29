‘Twilight’ Star Ashley Greene Shows Skin In A High-Waisted Floral Bikini

Ashley's showing some skin in her bikini during a vacation to Mexico.

Former Twilight actress Ashley Greene was proudly showing off her bikini body during a romantic trip to Mexico this week with her husband Paul Khoury. Per The Daily Mail, the couple were spending some downtime together south of the border and didn’t miss the chance to hit the beach as the sun shone.

The couple was vacationing at Palafitos – Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma by Karisma when the 32-year-old actress showed off some skin in her high-waisted floral bikini.

Ashley proudly showed off her curves in the two-piece as she enjoyed the Mexican sunshine in Riviera Maya with her man, who she married last year. The star had her long brunette hair flowing down past her shoulders as she walked along the sand and paddled in the water.

The couple also shared a sweet kiss as they walked together on the beach, both shielding their eyes from the sun in sunglasses.

While Greene was flaunting her bikini body, Khoury stayed a little more covered up for his beach stroll with his wife. The Australian television announcer sported a fun, light blue floral shirt and a pair of blue shorts as they took a walk along the sand together while hand in hand.

Paul was also seen taking his own shots of Ashley as she posed in her bikini for the camera.

Ashley Greene stuns in bikini as she kisses husband Paul Khoury https://t.co/swC9yfpsgq via @DailyMailCeleb — La Casa Dei Sogni (@LaCasaDeiSogni6) March 29, 2019

The star has previously revealed how she gets her bikini body looking so toned in interviews, telling Shape back in 2016 the exercise she swears by while revealing that health and fitness is a big part of her life.

At the time, Ashley said that she underwent an intense climbing routine for her part in the TV series Rogue that really got her in shape.

“It’s an insane full-body workout that gets your cardiovascular levels very high very quickly,” she shared with the healthy outlet. “I wanted to increase my strength and endurance and prove to myself that I could do it.”

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Click My Closet

But it’s not all about exercise for the 32-year-old actress, as she’s also careful about what she puts into her body and tries to eat as healthily as possible.

“What I put into my body has a huge impact on the results I get out of it,” Greene said at the time. “Eating keeps my metabolism cranking.”

The star also revealed that just getting outdoors has a big effect on her health.

“Getting outdoors is so refreshing to me,” Greene said of her passion for heading outside. “It’s a combination of the exercise, soaking up my surroundings, and clearing my mind. It’s my happy place.”