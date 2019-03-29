Kourtney Kardashian And Kevin Hart Play Baseball With Shirtless Dodgers Players

Kourtney Kardashian was the latest guest in Kevin Hart’s YouTube series, Kevin Hart: What The Fit, and she did not disappoint.

The comedian recruited the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to learn a few baseball moves with some very hunky Los Angeles Dodgers players just in time for Opening Day. And turns out, Kourt actually has some skills!

“I got my girl with me. I don’t know if I can say ‘the’ with her name, it doesn’t sound right. Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve got Kourtney Kardashian on the show,” Kevin said in the latest episode of his hit YouTube series, before she jokingly added “I like ‘the.’ ‘The Kourtney Kardashian,'” as reported by Hollywood Life.

The 39-year-old, who’s known for being a good sport and always up for a laugh, joined Kevin in helping the Dodgers team train for the upcoming season, but not without a visit to the locker room before — where a shirtless Brian Dozier paraded his insanely fit body around. Adding a little Kardashian flirtiness to the situation, the single mother-of-three asked with a giggle, “Can we check out the showers I think we should.”

However, it was on the field that the duo got some action going, as they both got their chance at learning how to throw. But it seems like Kourtney is way more prone to the game, as she managed a 22-mph pitch, while Kevin could only get up to 15 mph. And when it was their time to do a few rounds of batting practice, the reality TV star proudly connected with three pitches, while the actor struggled hard to even hit a single pitch.

“I think I’m, like, a really good baseball player. I pitched better than you and batted better than you,” she teased him at the end of the video. Kourtney did warn Kevin that she had “some” experience, claiming that she had played softball — a reference to the charity softball match she and her family (mother Kris Jenner and younger sisters Kim and Khloe, who was very pregnant at the time) played against Michael Jackson’s family last year.

Both Kevin and Kourtney had worked as somewhat of a lucky charm for the Los Angeles Dodgers back in August 2018, when they threw the ceremonial first pitch at their game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The L.A. team won 21-5, which was the most they ever scored at Dodgers Stadium, as per HL.