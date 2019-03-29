Nicolas Cage Annuls Marriage After 4 Days

It seems that the fourth time wasn’t a charm for actor Nicolas Cage, who has filed for an annulment from his fourth wife after 4 days of marriage reported Entertainment Tonight.

The 55-year-old Cage married Erika Koike on Saturday, March 23. He filed for an annulment on Wednesday in Clark County, Nevada reported The Huffington Post. The outlet also reported that the actor asked for a divorce if he could not obtain the requested annulment. The couple began their relationship in April 2018 reported TMZ.

The couple married at Weddings at Bellagio in the Bellagio casino on the Vegas Strip. Although it was unclear if there were any attendees at their wedding, packages for a ceremony and reception range from $2,000 through $25,000 depending on the package you purchase, with add-ons that begin at $2,000.

Cage, who is best known for films such as Moonstruck, Face/Off, Ghost Rider, and the National Treasure series of films has been married three times prior to his union with Koike. He was wed to actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and finally to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016. He has two children, one with Kim, a son named Kal-El and another son named Weston from a relationship with Christina Fulton.

Nicolas Cage Sports Wild Zebra Print Jacket for Date with Erika Koike (via @JustJared) https://t.co/bUdDPOYwhb — TMZ (@TMZ) May 27, 2018

Cage and Kim’s teenaged son made his acting debut as the voice of a young Bruce Wayne in the animated film Teen Titans Go! to the Movies. Cage was wed to Kim the longest of all his marriages and revealed in an interview with The Guardian that he was shocked by the couple’s split.

“It was a shocker for me. I definitely didn’t see it coming, and those feelings had to go somewhere, so they went into the performance [of the film Mandy],” he explained in the interview, which took place after the split. Cage noted that he didn’t expect to be “54 and single again.”

Shortly after, he met and began a relationship with Koike. The couple seemed happy and very low-key, residing in the actors home in Nevada.

The actor said in the same interview with The Guardian that “If I don’t have somewhere to go in the morning and a job to do, it can be very self-destructive. Then I’m just going to sit and order two bottles of red wine and dissolve, and I don’t want to be that person, so I have to work.”

Cage won an Oscar in 1996 for Leaving Las Vegas.