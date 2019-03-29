Rihanna Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sparkly Bodysuit For Latest Instagram Snap

Despite the outcry from her fans for new music, it seems like Rihanna is still mainly focused on her makeup endeavors.

On Thursday, the star took to Instagram to share a couple of sexy new snaps to promote her Fenty Beauty bronzer line, which she said took her two years to develop. In the photos, RiRi donned a semi see-through, shimmery copper bodysuit, which featured a plunging neckline that showcased her busty assets.

She rocked several pink golden bracelets around both her wrists, and a full face of makeup that followed the same color palette, including a coppery smokey eye shadow, a nude but slightly gold lip gloss shade on her full lips, lots of contour and, of course, her new Sun Stalk’r bronzer.

She also sported a golden brown nail polish and small diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, and her dark brunette locks were worn down in a loose style with natural curls. In the first photo she posted, the 30-year-old laid down and gazed straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted while resting her head on her hand.

For the following picture, she looked peaceful as closed her eyes and turned her face upwards and away from the camera, while still resting her hand on her hand. In the captions, Rihanna revealed the new bronzer collection would be out April 5, as her cosmetic brand’s “summer takeover” continues.

The new range of bronzers, called the Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer, comes in eight different shades, taking into consideration all sorts of skin tones, much like the bulk of Fenty Beauty’s products, as reported by Paper magazine.

“Rihanna dreamt of an easy-to-use powder bronzer that truly works for everyone, so she created Sun Stalk’r in 8 versatile shades that bring out the warmth in all skin tones, from the fairest to the deepest,” the brand said in statement. The “super smooth, creamy, and easy to blend” bronzing powder provides a “sun sculpted look” and an “all-over-warmth”, and it comes with a soft matte finish that includes mango and papaya fruit extracts, to keep with the summer vibe.

“For every photoshoot, every girls’ night out, every vacation — this bronzer will give your skin warmth and life like never before,” RiRi said. The Sun Stalkr Instant Warmth Bronzer will be selling for $30, and fans can purchase it through Fenty Beauty’s online store, but also in Sephora stores all across the globe. As with many of the singer’s cosmetic products, the powder bronzer will likely sell out as soon as it hits the shelves, as per Paper.