NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Doesn’t ‘Give A Sh*t’ About His Impending Free Agency

After receiving a lack of interest as an unrestricted free agent, DeMarcus Cousins decided to sign a one-year, $5.3 million contract with the Golden State Warriors last summer. Most people believe that Cousins hits two birds in one stone by joining the Warriors. Aside from giving him a higher chance of winning his first NBA championship title, the Warriors could help also Cousins increase his value when he hits the free agency market once again next July.

DeMarcus Cousins spent the first half of the 2018-19 NBA season recovering from a torn Achilles he acquired last season but now that he’s back to the court, people can’t themselves but ask him about his NBA future. In a recent appearance on the Posted Up podcast (transcribed by Sporting News), Cousins told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that as of now, he doesn’t “give a sh–” about his impending free agency.

“I don’t try to get too high. I don’t try to get too low with any moment that’s been going on,” Cousins said. “It’s going to be a year full of ups and downs. So I’m moving steady through it all. Like I’ll maneuver through the bullsh—. I’ll tell you, I roll with the punches and I’m taking it day by day. And when it’s time to make decisions, you know, I’ll make decisions. But as of right now, I don’t give a sh—.”

Celtics fan banned for a season and a half for calling DeMarcus Cousins the n-word: https://t.co/Wv0LcnD1mj pic.twitter.com/0S7XmUl9YY — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 29, 2019

DeMarcus Cousins said that he will only talk about free agency when it’s already time to make a decision. As of now, Cousins wants to focus on helping the Warriors win their third consecutive NBA championship title. As expected from a player who missed so many games due to injury, Cousins is yet to regain his All-Star form. Compared to the previous seasons, the 28-year-old center/power forward has shown a huge drop in his statistics, only averaging 15.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 25.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

However, if he manages to remain healthy in the NBA Playoffs 2019, DeMarcus Cousins will undeniably make it easier for the Warriors to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2018-19 NBA season. Unlike in the past years, the Warriors now have an All-Star caliber center who can match up against big men from other NBA powerhouse teams like Clint Capela of the Houston Rockets, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Marc Gasol of the Toronto Raptors, and Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the type of contract that the Warriors can offer next summer, most people believe that DeMarcus Cousins will be leaving Golden State after the 2018-19 NBA season. However, the thrill and excitement of playing for the best team in the NBA may convince Cousins to play for the Warriors for one more season.