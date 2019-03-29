Adam Lambert Is Dating Model Javi Costa Polo

Vocalist Adam Lambert burst onto the music scene in 2009 when he appeared on Season 8 of American Idol. Since then, he has released several solo albums and has extensively toured with legendary rock band Queen as the dynamic stand-in for the group’s late singer, Freddie Mercury. Now, the openly gay powerhouse has revealed that he has a new boyfriend.

Earlier this week, the 37-year-old performer shared photos of his new love, model Javi Costa Polo, on Instagram. The three-picture slideshow he posted included a sepia-filtered shot of the two dashing men all dressed up; a magazine-worthy artsy shot in which Polo is standing and Lambert, in a bright red blazer, is kneeling down with his arms wrapped around Polo’s legs; and a selfie of the two puckering up their lips for the camera. In the caption, the singer simply stated that he loves Polo.

The post received more than 124,700 likes and more than 3,100 comments from Lambert’s many fans, aka the Glamberts. His followers were extremely happy that he has finally found someone special. He was last publicly linked to Finnish television personality Sauli Koskinen, but they broke up in 2013 after about three years together.

Polo also made the relationship Instagram official, uploading a photo of himself and Lambert smiling together while a single light bulb provided illumination. In the caption, Polo cited sweet lyrics from his significant other’s hit 2010 song, “If I Had You.”

“But if I had you, that would be the only thing I’d ever need.”

Meanwhile, Lambert has a busy year ahead, as he plans on releasing his fourth solo album, his first since 2015’s The Original High, and launching a new North American tour with original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Following their successful performance of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions” at the Academy Awards on February 24 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, Queen + Adam Lambert will start a new jaunt on July 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The tour is scheduled to end on August 23 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In mid-January, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Lambert revealed that he had an uncredited, brief cameo in Bohemian Rhapsody, the Oscar-winning film about Queen’s original frontman, Freddie Mercury. The usually glammed-up star was almost unrecognizable in his blink-and-you-missed-it portrayal of an all-American plaid-clad trucker with a mustache, full beard, and long, scraggly hair that Mercury hooks up with at a truck stop.