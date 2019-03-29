Watch Girona FC Vs. Athletic Bilbao Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Live Online

Athletic Club Bilbao make a run for a European place as they open the return of La Liga after the international break with a trip to Girona

The international break is over, the first round of UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifiers is in the books — and now La Liga is back. With only 10 games remaining in the season, the title appears increasingly certain to belong to Barcelona, per Sky Sports. But there is still plenty of intrigue reaming as at least three, maybe even four European spots remain up for grabs. And with teh Friday match that opens Round 29 in the Spanish to flight, Athletic Bilbao looks to continue its surge toward one of those slots, as the all-Basque side travels to Catalonia to face Girona FC who sit six points out of the last UEFA Europa League place themselves, bit only nine above the relegation zone, in a match that will live stream from the Montilivi.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Girona FC vs. Athletic Bilbao showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, March 29, at the 13,000-seat Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 1 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, India Standard Time.

Both clubs enter the Friday match in good form. Girona appears to have turned their season around on February 17 when they stunned Real Madrid 2-0, per Sportingpedia, have won three of five, with just one loss — including another giant slaying, albeit in a minor match, when they defeated Barcelona in the Catalan Super Cup.

As for Athletic Bilbao, they Basque side has taken 11 points from their last six games to pull with three points of the final Europa League slot, per Soccerway, including a 2-0 drubbing of second-place Atlético Madrid less than two weeks ago.

Girona striker Christhian Stuani is third in La Liga goal-scoring. Mark Thompson / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Girona FC vs. Athletic Bilbao clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The Qatar-based BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

On the other hand, fans can watch the La Liga’s Matchday 29 clash stream live for free, without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Blanquivermells vs. Rojiblancos match live stream for free.

Another way to stream the Friday match in countries around the world will be via Facebook Live, which offers a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 21 match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Girona vs. Athletic Club will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Girona-Bilbao La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry a live stream of the La Liga showdown.

For a comprehensive list of more outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Girona FC Vs. Athletic Bilbao, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.