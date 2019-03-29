Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia Cricket 4th ODI Live Stream: Start Time, With Series Decided Teams Look To Cup

With Australia clinching the five-match ODI series over Pakistan already, the two teams now begin preparations for the World Cup in the final two matches.

Defending Cricket World Cup champions Australia are roaring toward the 2019 Cup, winning their sixth consecutive one day international match on Wednesday, as ESPN reported, which also gave them their second straight series win — this one over Pakistan after defeating India on India’s own hime turf. But Pakistan appear to be staggering their way into the World Cup — with only Yasir Shah among their bowlers having claimed more than a single wicket. Now, with the ODI series decided, both teams are likely to take the opportunity to shore up their starting lineups heading into the May tournament in England, in the match the will live stream from Dubai.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the fourth Pakistan vs. Australia ODI match, a game played largely for pride and player evaluation, as Pakistan attempts to salvage something of the pre-World Cup series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 3 p.m. Gulf Standard Time on Wednesday, March 27, at 25,000-capacity Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In Pakistan, the game starts at 4 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In Australia, the match gets underway at 10 p.m. Eastern Australia Daylight Time on Wednesday, 8 p.m. Western. In the United States, cricket fans will need to get up bright and early to catch the fourth ODI, with a start time of 7 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, 4 a.m. Pacific.

Pakistan, in addition to prepping for their World Cup campaign, will also be playing for pride as their performances in the series so far put them in grave danger of a whitewash at the hands of Aaron Finch’s squad. No Pakistan batsman even reached the half-century mark in the third ODI, per CricInfo. If Australia manages to win the final two games of the series it will mark only the fifth time they have swept a five-gem ODI set, and the first since a whitewash at home over West Indies in 2012.

Bowler Adam Zampa took four wickets for Australia in the third ODI. Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the Pakistan vs. Australia fourth ODI match of the tour live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the crucial match available to domestic fans, who should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

In Australia, Kayo Sports will live stream the match. Kayo requires a subscription fee, but comes with a 14-day free trial. Foxtel is also live streaming the Pakistan vs. Australia ODI series in Australia.

Cricket fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series should visit Sony Six. In Bangladesh, GTV will live stream the ODI contest.

There will be no live stream of Pakistan vs. Australia in the United Kingdom. In the United States, a live stream of the 50-overs action in the fourth Pakistan vs. Australia meeting of the five-game series, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the “dead rubber” match.