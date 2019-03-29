Ariel Winter Bares Shoulder, Rocks Bold Lipstick In Glamorous Instagram Photos

Ariel Winters has been relatively aloof on social media lately. Last weekend, the gorgeous young actress celebrated National Puppy Day by posting a heartwarming snapshot of her four dogs to Instagram. Before that, the Modern Family star took to the popular social media platform on International Women’s Day – and shared two inspirational photos about womanhood and the strength of being a woman to mark the occasion.

Other than that, the 21-year-old actress has generally kept to herself, being focused on work and on her personal fitness journey, one that she embarked on and has been actively pursuing since early 2018. As such, her nearly 4 million Instagram followers were only treated to just one photo of the stunning actress all throughout the month on March. Much to their delight, Ariel has made a spectacular return to Instagram on Thursday night, when she posted two head-turning snapshots of herself.

Shortly before midnight on March 28, Ariel took to her Instagram page to drop a pair of eye-catching throwback photos, ones that perfectly showcased both her trim frame and smoldering attitude. While the pictures were not necessarily new ones, they nevertheless sparked a lot of interest on Instagram, leaving her fans wanting more.

According to the tag on Ariel’s post, the dazzling snaps were part of the steamy photo shoot that the actress took for Bello magazine. The original photos were first unveiled in late February, when the publication paid homage to the recently departed fashion designer and Chanel creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.

While the previously released pictures were inspired by classic French couture and style, and saw Ariel don sophisticated and elegantly ornate all-black attire, her latest photo share revolved around bold colors and brighter tones.

In the first snap, the young actress cut a glamorous figure in a stylish pant suit, one sporting the show-stopping Pantone blue color. Ariel was the epitome of elegance in the chic ensemble, which she accessorized with a highly ornate gold statement necklace and a lavish ring on her finger.

As she posed against a dark backdrop, Ariel bared one of her shoulders in a sultry and tasteful display. With her head turned to the side as if deep in thought, the young actress let her dark blue jacket slip off of her chiseled shoulder, exposing her fair, luminous skin. Her raven tresses, which she wore pulled back in a loose ponytail, added to the rich contrast of light and darkness, imbuing the photographic composition with an air of mystery and old Hollywood glamour.

The second photo brought a somewhat dramatic change of look, depicting Ariel in much brighter, lighter-toned apparel. While the familiar dark backdrop remained in place, the actress slipped into a white crop shirt, one embellished with large black buttons. She covered her shoulders with a smart leather jacket, one in a shimmering hazel brown color, and struck a serious pose for the camera, staring into the distance with a fierce, determined look on her face.

In both photos, Ariel sported natural-looking makeup, accentuating her beautiful features with an earthy tone of eye-shadow and a touch of pink blush on her cheeks. The actress completed her elegant look with artfully applied mascara and plumped up her pouty lips with vibrant pink lipstick.

Given her fair complexion and bold lipstick, Ariel appeared to be channeling Snow White in the new photos, as one of her Instagram followers remarked in the comments section.