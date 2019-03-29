Tori Spelling Ridiculed On Instagram For Thinking Muffins Are Healthy

For the record, the first ingredient in Little Bites mini muffins is sugar.

It’s not easy for celebrities to take a stance or make a declaration on the internet. Fans and trolls alike are quick to judge views and opinions of any famous figure, and it turns out, Tori Spelling is not immune to this problem.

As reported by Page Six, the former queen of Beverly Hills, 90210 came under fire recently for promoting muffins as a healthy snack on Instagram. Earlier this week, Spelling took to the popular social media platform to post an advertisement for Little Bites and their ever-popular mini muffins.

“This mom of 5 finds snack time a balancing act between pleasing my kiddos and feeling good as a parent about what I’m feeding them,” Spelling wrote on Instagram. While she did disclose that the post was an advertisement, she also thanked Little Bites’ mini muffins for being “kiddo approved,” and explained her gratefulness that the snacks had no high fructose or corn syrup.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Tori’s fans and detractors to flood the comment section with disparaging comments. While it doesn’t seem like other Instagram users took issue with the advertisement itself, they were miffed that Spelling claimed that muffins were a healthy snack for children considering their questionable nutritional content.

A handful of commenters pointed out the snack’s list of ingredients.

“Empty calories with no nutritional value,” one Instagram user wrote. “This is HEALTHY for your kids?! Um no,” another quipped.

“The first ingredient is sugar!! Artificial flavors.. soybean oil is not healthy it’s a vegetable oil. Pretty sure these are not a healthy snack,” a third commenter ranted.

As documented on Little Bites’ official website, a single packet of blueberry muffins contains 180 calories, 8 grams of fat (a majority of which are saturated fats), 25 grams of carbohydrates, and 14 grams of sugar. That being said, the website touts that the muffins are made with real fruit, and while the snacks contain sugar, they aren’t made with any artificial colors or high fructose corn syrup.

While the comment section was filled with its fair share of critics, a few Instagram users came to Spelling’s defense.

“Yumm! I’ve never seen the strawberry muffins. You’re [sic] kids are beautiful,” one fan wrote. “Sorry people feel the need to click on a post when they only have something negative to say!” another chimed in.

Regardless of the controversy, it stirred up, Tori’s post seems to have resonated with her 1.3 million followers. At the time of writing, the Little Bites advertisement has racked up just shy of 18,000 likes.