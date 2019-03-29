Miley Cyrus Debuts New ‘Hannah Montana’ Inspired Hairstyle, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

Miley Cyrus has had some amazing hair transformations over the years, and her newest ‘do may be the best one yet.

According to Elle, the 26-year-old took to social media on Thursday evening to reveal her latest hair style that is a serious throwback to her days as another pop icon — Hannah Montana.

The star first revealed she was making a change to her tresses on her Instagram stories on March 28, sharing a quick clip of her in the chair with her locks covered in foil. Two hours later, the transformation was complete, and the singer hopped back on her Instagram to reveal she had replaced her dirty blonde waves with a platinum blonde color — and that wasn’t all.

Not only did Miley undergo a complete color change, but she also now sports extensions and blunt bangs, creating a perfect replica of her Disney Channel character’s iconic wig that she sported when she quick changed from average high schooler Miley Stewart to international pop sensation Hannah Montana.

“You know guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided that I’ll just be Hannah forever,” she joked as she unveiled her new hair do.

“She was getting a lot of press this week, thanks to me,” she continued, in part referring to the television show turning 13 earlier this week. The program also got some renewed attention after a Hannah MontanaInstagram account popped up on the social media platform, which Miley tagged in her Instagram Stories today.

Just in case anybody thought the singer was pulling a fast one on her fans, she added another snap to prove them wrong.

“#NoFilter #NoWig ALL ME!” she captioned the shot of her finished hair from the back.

Cyrus later shared the snaps to her Twitter account, sending users into a frenzy.

“Hannah is BACK!!!” one user wrote, while another said the singer “broke the internet” with her post.

Are you in your limo that was out front? — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) March 29, 2019

“There better be Hannah Montana songs on the tour set list Miley,” another fan responded.

Cyrus continued to pay homage to her iconic TV character, sharing videos of herself in the car singing along to “The Best of Both Worlds,” the classic Hannah Montana tune that provided the theme song for the television program.

Miley’s apparent transformation into her old Disney Channel role further fuels rumors that the show may be following in suit with a number of other programs from the network and getting a reboot. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Hannah Montana Instagram account that the singer has touted in her own recent posts created speculation that the series may be getting resurrected. While the page is still blank at the time of this writing, it would come as no surprise if fans start seeing their favorite fictional pop star again in the coming weeks after debuting her new appearance tonight.