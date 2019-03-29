Mary Kay Letourneau & Vili Fualaau Move Ahead With Separation After 12 Years Of Marriage

In the late 1990s, 34-year-old schoolteacher Mary Kay Letourneau made headlines after it was revealed that she was engaging in a sexual relationship with one of her students, 12-year-old Vili Fualaau. Despite Letourneau serving time in prison for child rape, the two always said that they were deeply in love and got married in 2005. Now, after more than 12 years of marriage, various media outlets are reporting that the couple is moving forward with a legal separation.

Fualaau first filed for separation in May of 2017, but later withdrew the filing and the pair remained wed. However, it seems that all attempts to work through their difficulties have failed and they will now part ways for good.

Radar Online reported that the legal documents were filed in Washington state’s King County Superior Court on February 14 and that the case will head into private arbitration. The arbitration hearing must be held before August 1 “unless the Arbitrator rules otherwise.” In private arbitration, an impartial third party listens to testimonies from both sides and that person’s decision must be abided by.

People also confirmed the legal filing and spoke to an insider close to the pair, who told the magazine that 57-year-old Letourneau and 35-year-old Fualaau are both ready to end their longtime union.

“They have a long history with two kids, but it really seems to have run its course,” said the source, who added that they “still love each other very much.”

“They worked really hard to fix things, but it still fell apart. The reconciliation just didn’t work.”

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau are officially calling it quits https://t.co/i8SgNNadth pic.twitter.com/uhLec0DykO — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) March 29, 2019

Letourneau and Fualaau first hooked up in 1996, while she was still married to her first husband, Steve Letourneau. After news of his wife’s illegal relations with a minor came to light, he divorced her and gained custody of the four children they shared: Steve Jr., Mary Claire, Jacqueline, and Nicholas.

While serving her initial prison sentence, Letourneau gave birth to her first child with Fualaau, Audrey, who is now 21-years-old.

After completing time in lockup, she was found having sex with Fualaau in her car, which violated the terms of her probation among other unlawful issues. She was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison at that time.

Letourneau wound up pregnant again and gave birth to the couple’s second child, Georgia, who is now 20-years-old, while behind bars.

After being released from prison the second time around, Letourneau was interviewed on Larry King Live and said that she had no idea that having sex with a minor was illegal.

“I thought this could be trouble, because it’s not really a social norm, but I didn’t — I didn’t have an idea — I didn’t believe that it was a felony,” she said on October 11, 2004.