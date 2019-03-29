Asia Argento Says She Would Not Go Public With Weinstein Accusation Again

The actress says she experienced negative fallout after she went public.

Thinking back about how dealing with her own experiences related to Harvey Weinstein, Asia Argento recently announced that if she was given another chance to go public with her allegations against Weinstein, she would stay quiet. The 43-year-old actress admitted that if she could go back in time, she would have remained silent and not accused Weinstein of both sexual assault and rape.

Back in October 2017, the actress and director gave an interview to Ronan Farrow for the New Yorker magazine. During the interview, she claimed that she also had been a victim of the once famous film producer during the 1990s. Argento told the magazine that Weinstein had assaulted her, but she also disclosed that she also had consensual relations with him as well, according to Contact Music.

Following her interview, Argento came clean with the public once again in May 2018. That month, she gave a powerful speech and told her story about Weinstein. During her festival speech, the actress accused Weinstein of raping her when she was 21-years-old. While Argento did receive a lot of support as well as applause for speaking out about the disgraced Hollywood producer, it was difficult for her to relive the traumatic incidents of her past. However, she was happy to learn that her honesty helped other women who also experienced similar traumatic events at the hands of Harvey Weinstein come forward.

Even though her disclosure helped other alleged victims of Weinstein also publicly announce their stories, Argento says she doesn’t feel she could ever give that first October 2017 interview again. Argento has her own personal reasons for making that assertion. According to the actress, giving that interview had a very negative effect on her life, and she doesn’t think she could ever live through that type of fall-out again.

Asia Argento would not go public with Weinstein accusation again Asia Argento would not go public with her allegations of sexual assault and rape against Harvey Weinstein if she could go back in time. The 43-year-old … https://t.co/mWgFQdecp4 #entertainment #culture #lifestyle pic.twitter.com/sZHOubgDgt — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 28, 2019

”When people ask me if I would accuse Harvey Weinstein again, I say yes I would, because that helped so many women. But the truth is that no, I wouldn’t do it again. Answering that question Ronan Farrow asked me triggered so many negative events in my life. So no, I don’t think I would do it again today,” Argento said, according to Contact Music.

Argento also stated that she never went to the police to file charges against Weinstein after the rape happened. The actress claimed that after the incident occurred, she was stunned and not able to process the situation. So, she tried to make things seem normal to her again. Basically, she tried to ignore the issue, and that created a lot of pain for her later on.