Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Flawless Figure In Blue Crop Top And Tight Leggings As She Heads To The Gym

Jennifer Lopez has spent countless hours in the gym perfecting her flawless figure, and made sure to show it off today as she headed in for her workout. According to The Daily Mail, the 49-year-old made her way to the gym in an all blue ensemble that did nothing but favors for her well-toned body.

JLo looked nothing short of stunning in her bold colored outfit as she was photographed walking the streets of New York City to get her sweat on. The World of Dance host rocked a chunky turtle neck crop top that cut off just below her bosom, flashing her enviably toned abs to anybody that passed her by. Meanwhile, a matching pair of skintight royal blue leggings sat high on her hips to accentuate the stunner’s trim waist and clung to her signature curves and highlighted her well-toned legs that she recently showed off during her luxurious vacation in the Bahamas.

The entertainer’s form flattering outfit was completed with a pair of black Nike Presto sneakers and a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the golden rays of the sun. Jennifer opted to skip out on the bling for her workout aside from the massive 15-carat engagement ring provided the only other aspect that could have drawn eyes away from the beauty’s incredible figure. To keep her hair out of her face, the newly engaged stunner styled her honey blonde tresses in a top knot that sat high on top of her head, and skipped makeup for the outing, opting to let her natural beauty shine.

Later in the day, the former American Idol judge was spotted rocking a matching grey sweatsuit and sipping a coffee on her way to the set of her newest film Hustlers, which she began filming earlier this week.

Jennifer’s sexy gym day look is even more proof that the singer looks nothing short of stunning in the color blue. Not only did JLo exude glamor in a sparkling blue midnight gown for the Vanity Fair Oscar’s party last month, but also sported the hue in the form of a skimpy bikini during her a recent vacation to the Bahamas.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star left very little to the imagination in her barley-there light blue swimwear as she and her fiance Alex Rodriguez soaked up the sun on the beach just days after the former baseball player got down on one knee in the tropical paradise and asked her to be his bride.