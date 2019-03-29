Michael Jackson’s Friend Paul McCartney Says He’s Shocked By ‘Leaving Neverland’ Allegations

During Michael Jackson’s lifetime, he stirred up plenty of controversy with allegations that he had sexually molested young boys at his Neverland Ranch. But after a lengthy process in court, he was cleared of the charges against him. The buck hasn’t stopped there though.

Now, nearly a decade on from Jackson’s death, allegations have surfaced again, this time from two men who previously claimed they had had nothing but platonic relationships with the singer. For those who knew Jackson, the allegations are unthinkable, with Sir Paul McCartney speaking up this week to express his shock, according to The Sun.

The allegations have been detailed in a graphic documentary, Leaving Neverland, and detail the experiences of Wade Robson and James Safechuck when they stayed at the Neverland Ranch during their childhoods.

McCartney, who was a friend of Jackson’s and regularly worked with the King of Pop during his lifetime, commented on the documentary while he was in Chile performing.

“I think it’s sad. Obviously Michael was a great singer, a great artist and a great dancer. For years we’ve loved that. Nobody knew about the other side that’s shown in that movie. When I knew him he was a really nice guy. I didn’t know about the dark side. It makes it very difficult to look back on the memories which were good memories, to think, oh boy, there was other stuff going on.”

Paul McCartney didn’t know about ‘dark side’ of Michael Jackson seen in Leaving Neverland https://t.co/T7ePDSM93d pic.twitter.com/toWhrOvpHq — SimpleNews.co.uk (@Simplenewsuk) March 26, 2019

McCartney says that instead of focusing on the negative that has come out of the latest allegations, it’s “OK to just stay with the personal memories” as far as he’s concerned, given that he was unaware of the “dark side” of Jackson. At the same time, he acknowledged the fury many feel towards Jackson since Leaving Neverland was released.

While Jackson’s estate value skyrocketed after his June 2009 death, since the documentary came out, radio stations, television broadcasters, and many individuals around the world have said they will no longer play Jackson’s music. For McCartney, that is perfectly understandable, despite the fact it may affect his own music sales given that the pair collaborated on a number of different songs.

Although many who knew Jackson have denounced him since the latest spate of child sex allegations against him were revealed, his family is furious that his name is being dragged through the mud when he is no longer here to defend himself. Per an earlier report by The Inquisitr, the Jackson family has labeled Safechuck and Robson “admitted liars” considering the pair of them had previously defended Jackson.