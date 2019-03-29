Trump 2020 Campaign Will Weaponize Mueller Probe Against Democrats And Media, Report Says

Media tweets about collusion 'have all been screencapped.'

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin is officially over. Mueller submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr last week, but the public has not seen it yet.

What the public has seen, however, is a crucial Mueller quote — used by Barr in his own summary — which confirms that the “investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mueller wrapping up his probe without proving collusion and without indicting anyone for conspiring with Russia appears to have sent the Democrats into a frenzy. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff is doubling down on collusion claims, as other top Democrats demand that Barr releases the full report as soon as possible, threatening subpoenas and other aggressive legal action.

But all is well in the Trump camp. According to a new report from The Atlantic, the president’s 2020 re-election campaign team is already developing strategies based on Mueller’s investigation, looking to incorporate it in Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Robert Mueller’s findings — or lack thereof — will be a core piece of Trump’s re-election campaign, according to campaign officials, and the president will use them to ridicule and attack his Democratic opponents. A campaign official anonymously told the Atlantic the following.

“It’s not hard to figure where we’re going to go with this. We’re still in victory-lap mode, but it will turn into a message that [Democrats] will say or do anything to stop us from making America great again, including making up lies about the president and ruining a lot of people’s lives.”

This comes as no surprise given that White House officials have openly stated that Trump will double down on slamming the Mueller probe, because the Democrats keep discussing it. Some are skeptical, however.

Republicans close to Trump fear that the strategy will backfire, much like Trump’s claims of an “immigrant invasion” backfired during the midterms, when the Republican Party lost the House of Representatives.

The president wants to run on “no collusion”—but his fellow Republicans think that would be the wrong message at the wrong time, @elainaplott and @peteratlantic report: https://t.co/jrRzmNG8Yo — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) March 28, 2019

The president, according to those who oppose weaponizing the Mueller report, should focus on delivering a positive message instead — Trump 2020 speeches should focus on the booming economy, they say.

Not only will Trump allies weaponize Mueller’s investigation against the Democratic Party, they will also use it to ridiculed the media.

“Their tweets have all been screencapped. It’s all ready to go,” an individual briefed on the matter said.

“It’s the same thing we’ve been doing the last two years. We’re going to hold the media accountable when we see fit,” another source confirmed.