‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Argues With Multiple Cast Members In The Reunion Sneak Peek

The latest trailer for the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 reunion shows the drama is juicier than anyone anticipated.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Leakes unfollowed multiple cast members of the Bravo reality show shortly after the reunion taped. Leakes also reportedly unfollowed RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen, which he discovered on his late night show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. BET reports that the reunion’s sneak peek on Thursday adds more context to how the O.G. star decided to distance herself from her cast members. Leakes is reportedly confronted by Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss and Tanya Sam for her behavior during the season. The conversations reportedly get heated between the women and even involves Cohen chiming in on the arguments. In the clip, Leakes defends herself and insinuates that her cast members were eager to argue with her before the reunion took place.

“Y’all want to fire on me at this corner, I know I’m the one,” the actress said in the trailer.

Leakes also reveals during the preview that she doesn’t apologize for putting her hands on a then-pregnant Williams. In an episode that aired earlier this month, the Glee alum pulled the Dish Nation star out of her closet so RHOA wouldn’t film it. Leakes claimed the closet simply wasn’t up to par with how she normally keeps it, and she didn’t want the show’s audience to see. Sam said during the clip that she and friend of the show Marlo Hampton told Leakes to let go of Williams because she was pregnant, which Leakes denied in the clip, per Ok! magazine.

The behavior from Leakes, who has been apart of RHOA on and off since the show premiered in 2008, has seemed to be on the outs with most of the show’s cast this season. According to BET, her personal struggles may have played a large part in her recent woes. The fashion designer has been transparent about being the sole caretaker for her husband Gregg since he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018. She has been open about her husband being “mean” and “grumpy” towards her on the show, which he has apologized for publicly on social media.

“There’s a lot of things that go through your head,” she said, speaking of taking care of Gregg while he fights cancer. “And people don’t know that. I want to show some love to all the caretakers because what goes through your head is — I’m just saying this for real, please don’t put this against me. I’m just saying this for real.”