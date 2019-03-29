Conor McGregor Still Training Despite Announcing His Retirement

While McGregor announced his retirement on Tuesday, nobody is quite sure if he means it.

Last time the public heard from Conor McGregor, he was busy announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts. McGregor’s announcement came in the form of a Twitter post, which happened in the very early hours on Tuesday morning. That particular Tuesday was a busy one for McGregor, because later that day, news that the fighter would encounter more potential legal drama was announced by the media.

According to the New York Post, McGregor’s new legal trouble stems from an accusation in Ireland. The fighter is currently being investigated for an alleged sexual assault that is said to have occurred in the fighter’s home country. The investigation claims that McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman back in December 2018. McGregor was then arrested the next month, in January 2019, so the fighter must have known this potential legal drama would eventually spill over into the United States as well.

It’s unclear as to whether or not McGregor was aware that his arrest back in January 2019 for the alleged sexual assault in Ireland would make headlines on Tuesday. So currently, nobody knows if his arrest in Ireland caused him to announce his retirement. However, McGregor did post in a tweet a statement prior to any headlines breaking the information about his Ireland arrest on Tuesday.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today,” McGregor wrote on Twitter at 1:18 a.m, according to the New York Post. “I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

While the timing of the announcement and the wording of the announcement itself seemed strange to some of McGregor’s followers, his actions later that day also seemed to contradict his retirement plans. Instead of sipping on pina coladas and partying in celebration of his retirement that day, McGregor was seen just one day later, on Wednesday, training. McGregor was working out in the boxing ring at Fight Club Gym in Miami, according to TMZ.

Another factor that made McGregor’s retirement announcement on Tuesday seem odd was a conversation he had when he appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. During his interview with Fallon, McGregor claimed that he was talking to the MMA about fighting again in July. However, just a few hours after his interview, he posted his Twitter message about retirement.