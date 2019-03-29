‘To All The Boys’ Sequel Casts Jordan Fisher As John Ambrose McClaren

Jordan Fisher has officially been cast as John Ambrose McClaren in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel movie, and many fans are thrilled by the casting news.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jordan Fisher has taken over the role after the character of John Ambrose McClaren was spotted in an after credits scene during the first movie, which was a huge hit for Netflix.

Fans of the book series know that John Ambrose is a big character in the second installment. The character reconnects with Lara Jean after receiving her letter, and the two share some romantic moments together, despite the fact that Lara Jean and Peter’s romance is still ongoing.

The big announcement was made via Instagram this week in a sweet video where actress Lana Condor, who plays Lara Jean in the movie, is seen standing outside of a trailer on the movie set. On the door the name John Ambrose can be seen and she knocks and gets excited when the door opens.

“Hi everyone. I’m Lana, and we are on the set of the To All The Boys sequel, and I cannot wait to share some exciting news. Let’s go,” she tells the camera. “Oh my gosh. This is gonna be so amazing,” Condor says.

“I know, I’m so excited, Fisher says, although his face has yet to be seen. Jordan then slowly walks down the steps of the trailer, and his face, which has a beaming smile on it, is seen for the first time. “Alright. Let’s do this,” he says.

Many fans may remember Jordan Fisher from his work on Rent: Live, Grease Live!, Teen Beach Movie, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, or even from the video game, Until Dawn, where he lent his likeness to one of the characters.

In addition, Lana Condor reveals that there is a special scene from the second book, which is titled, P.S. I Still Love You, where Lara Jean and John Ambrose go to the nursing home and get to play in the snow together. The actress says she would love for that part of the book to make it into the movie, which will stream on Netflix like the first one.

Condor even reveals that she thinks the sequel will be even better than the original, which instantly became beloved by fans of the book series.

Fans can keep up with Jordan Fisher and his work on the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel by following him on Instagram.