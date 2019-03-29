DEA Seeks Contractor To Burn Tons Of Marijuana

The federal drug agency says they have had lots of offers of help, but are looking for a professional contractor

The Drug Enforcement Agency needs to burn a large quantity of marijuana- and is willing to pay for it.

According to a local news report from KHOU that soon went viral, the Drug Enforcement Agency is looking for a Houston-area contractor to burn a large quantity of evidence- including 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour, for at least eight consecutive hours per day, between March and September. The marijuana was collected from a large number of busts in the area.

Tbe contractor being sought must also have closed circuit cameras, so that the DEA may observe the process in action. The local news report appears to have been sourced from an incineration services bidding notice, filed to the Federal Business Opportunities official website. In addition to the drugs, the DEA is looking to destroy other evidence, including papers and cassette tapes. Those bidding must also agree to strict confidentiality.

The work must be done in several Texas cities- Houston, Galveston, Beaumont, McAllen, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Laredo, Eagle Pass, Del Rio, San Antonio, Austin, and Waco.

In addition, the contract requires all employees involved in the incineration to undergo background checks and drug tests.

In a statement issued to the news station, the DEA elaborated on what’s expected from those bidding on the contract- and made clear that there’s been a lot of interest in the job.

“Although we appreciate local citizens’ willingness to offer their help, this is a complicated, large-scale government contract we’re required by law to bid every few years, and there are usually only a handful of companies with the necessary facilities and resources to help us dispose of this material,” the DEA said in that statement.

The agency added that destroying the merchandise comes as a result of routine bidding, following a number of cases made in the area by DEA agents, which has left the agency in possession of “a tremendous amount of illegal drugs.”

The report, routine as it might be, led to lots of jokes on Twitter. Replies to the original tweet nominated such weed-associated celebrities as Snoop Dogg, and Willie Nelson, to assist with the marijuana disposal.

Meanwhile, others wondered why the marijuana, which is clearly of some monetary value, is being burned rather than sold. “The DEA wants to burn 22 billion in weed a year where massive swaths of the US have legal marijuana?,” Twitter user John Wilson proposed. “Sell it. Fix the goddam roads.”