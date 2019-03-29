Lady Gaga’s Reason For Splitting With Fiance Wasn’t Because Of Bradley Cooper, Per ‘Us’

Lady Gaga stunned fans when it was announced that she and her fiance, Christian Carino, had split earlier this year. The singer, who has been at the center of romance rumors with her A Star is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper, is now a single woman, but why?

According to Us Weekly, Lady Gaga had a good reason for ending her relationship with Christian Carino. Sources tell the outlet that the couple split when Carino began to act jealous and controlling of the singer, but that a romance with Bradley Cooper wasn’t the reason for the break up.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship,” one source revealed, adding that the singer has been leaning on her friend Jeremy Renner since the split.

“Gaga was the one who broke things off. He was jealous. He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either,” a second source dished to the magazine.

Meanwhile, since Gaga called off her engagement she and Renner have been said to be growing very close. They even “hang out all of the time,” according to a source close to the singer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner have been seeing a lot of each other in recent weeks, but that the relationship doesn’t seem to be romantic, at least not yet.

Meanwhile, rumors have continued to pop up about the singer having an affair with Bradley Cooper. There have been reports that the co-stars are house hunting for a love nest together, collaborating on a brand new song after the success of “Shallow,” and that Gaga may even be pregnant with Cooper’s baby.

However, those rumors have been debunked by Gossip Cop, who says that there doesn’t seem to be any romantic feelings between the singer and her A Star is Born co-star.

In addition, Gaga even joked about the pregnancy rumors, telling her fans that she was in fact pregnant, but not with a baby. The singer told her “Little Monsters” that she was pregnant with her next album, and that there would soon be new music from her.

Although rumors that Gaga and Bradley were having an affair started months ago, there was a surge in the gossip after the pair hit the stage at the Oscars to sing an intimate rendition of “Shallow,” just before the singer took home the Academy Awards for Best Original Song.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga by following her on Instagram.