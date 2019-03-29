Robert Mueller ‘Is Going To Have To Come In And Testify,’ Says Adam Schiff

In an interview broadcast Wednesday, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller “is going to have to come in and testify” before Congress.

The California Democrat went on CNN‘s Cuomo Prime Time to discuss the special counsel’s findings and the ongoing battle for the publication of Mueller’s full report.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian government officials officially ended last week.

Mueller submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr, clearing Donald Trump and his allies of conspiracy with Russia. The “investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” Barr wrote in his own summary of Mueller’s report, directly quoting the special counsel.

But this has, naturally, not appeased the Democrats, virtually all of whom have called on Barr to release the report, with some still alleging collusion. Not only are Democratic leaders vocally calling for the publication of the full report, they are also announcing more investigations, signaling an unwillingness to let the matter fizzle out.

Media reports have already alleged that House Democrats are keeping all legal options on the table, and even looking at subpoenaing Robert Mueller. This was confirmed by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who appears adamant to make Mueller testify before Congress.

“I think that is inevitably going to take place,” Schiff said of Special Counsel Mueller’s testimony.

Trump lashes out at Dems who alleged collusion, targets "Little pencilneck Adam Schiff" https://t.co/fkqF8Gxrn5 pic.twitter.com/TUeMGzf4QW — The Hill (@thehill) March 29, 2019

But it is not only Robert Mueller that will be called to testify — Attorney General William Barr might have to do the same, according to the top Democrat, who said that Barr will have to release the full report before further steps are taken.

Schiff reaffirmed to Chris Cuomo that “both the Congress and the American people are going to want to hear from Bob Mueller.”

Schiff appeared on CNN mere hours after his colleague and Judiciary Committee Chairman, Jerry Nadler, who said — just like Schiff — that Barr will have to testify before Congress. Nadler, however, refrained from suggesting that Robert Mueller will have to testify as well.

“After we’ve seen the report, and after we’ve had Barr, then we’ll make a judgment as to whether it is necessary and what the timing is on seeing Mueller,” the New York Democrat said.

With the Democrats busy grappling with the facts, fighting to make the full Mueller report available to the public, the president is taking victory laps. In what was his first rally after the completion of the Russia probe, Trump slammed the opposition party for “defrauding the public with ridiculous bullsh*t,” according to Fox News.