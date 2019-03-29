Matthew McConaughey ‘Rapped For 13 Hours Straight’ After Accidentally Smoking Snoop Dogg’s Weed

Things got a little hazy for Matthew McConaughey on set of his latest film Beach Bums.

According to Us Weekly, the movie star mistakenly picked up a real joint during filming thinking the paraphernalia was a prop for his next scene, and the result was a hilarious night involving a lengthy rap session that his co-star Snoop Dogg said lasted for hours.

The famous Texan told the story of his mishap when he and Snoop appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, March 27. Matthew — whose character in the film has the unique name Moondog — explained that upon arriving on set to shoot his first scene with the 47-year-old rapper, he checked in with the props director to confirm that he had prop joints filled with oregano for the upcoming take, which involved the friends sharing a toke.

The scene took about eight minutes to film which, according to McConaughey, is a pretty long session considering the activity that he and Snoop were partaking in. It was upon its conclusion that the Academy Award winner realized something was not quite right.

“So the scene goes on and right after the scene I just feel like, ‘Man, I’m not sure that was a prop,'” he said. “And I look over and Snoop goes, ‘Yo, Moondog. That wasn’t prop weed, that was Snoop weed.'”

The effects of the drug quickly crept up on Matthew, who hilariously recalled that he “didn’t say another word of English, really, for the rest of the night.”

“It was one of those high where I didn’t really catch my breath until 5:30 p.m. the next day,” he explained.

As for the crazy antics that the Interstellar star got into during his accidental high, he couldn’t quite remember, but Snoop could.

“You rapped for 13 hours straight,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper revealed, which caused the audience to burst out into laughter.

Snoop Dogg’s pot made Matthew McConaughey rap for 13 hours straight https://t.co/4L4hz1z4xh pic.twitter.com/iiWRYwd6pd — Page Six (@PageSix) March 28, 2019

Snoop himself is known for his indulgence in marijuana, and certainly seemed to have enjoyed the whole ordeal, as he was stifling his laughs the entire time his co-star told the tale.

As for McConaughey, weed is something that he’s had at least one experience with in his past. According to Us Weekly, the star was arrested in 1999 for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was spotted dancing naked and playing the bongo drums, causing his neighbors to call the police.

Catch Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg together in their new film Beach Bums, which hits theaters on Friday, March 29.