Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Flaunts Her Assets In Tiny Bikini To Promote SI Swimsuit

Former New England Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek is pulling out all the stops to promote the newest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The model, who has been featured prominently in Sports Illustrated in the past, is excited for the latest release, and took to her Instagram account to share what looks suspiciously like a sneak peek with her fans.

In the image, Kostek appears to be standing on a beach wearing a rather skimp olive green bikini. Neither the triangle top or the adjustable bottom appear to completely cover her curvy figure, showing off just a hint of her assets as she arches her back to make her curves even more prominent.

The blonde bombshell has her long curls cascading down her back all the way to her derriere in the image as she has turned her neck to look seductively at the camera. Her bright blue eyes stand out from her tanned skin in the shot.

Kostek used the caption to remind her fans that this year’s SI Swimsuit Edition will be released in April, which at this point is only days away. She also shared that she has a video to share with her fans soon to “show her excitement,” which she planned to release an hour after posting the photo.

Kostek, who became a model after retiring as a cheerleader, met her boyfriend, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, when the pair were both with the team. The couple has stuck together through thick and thin together for the past four years.

Gronkowski announced over the weekend that he will also be retiring soon, and Kostek shared a sweet message for him over Instagram when the news broke.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term “proud girlfriend” to a new level,” she wrote as part of the caption.

She accompanied the image with a series of images of her and Gronkowski together, mostly of them dressed in Patriots garb or showing her jumping up and down in the stands as she supported him during games.

According to Sports Illustrated, the love and support goes both ways. Kostek was named a rookie for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, and her boyfriend stepped up to the plate to train with her to make sure she would be ready for the photo shoot.