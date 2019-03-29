Briana DeJesus Says ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Will Be Separated During The Reunion

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes from Season 9. While the season is in full-swing, the reunion is fast approaching and Briana DeJesus spoke to Radar Online and revealed that the cast will be separate during the reunion.

“This will be the first time in Teen Mom history I believe that the entire cast is not on stage together for any part of the show,” Briana explained.

The change in format comes after the last reunion when things went beyond dramatic when a physical fight broke out. Briana revealed that she actually got hurt during the last reunion.

“When everything started to go down and I was backstage being held back by security, I ended up falling and scraping the bone on my leg. It was so bad that I almost needed stitches. It was the first reunion someone got actually physically injured and I think they thought there’d be too much risk of something going down again.”

Briana revealed that in order to ensure there won’t be anymore fights, everyone will show up on different days and at different times.

Briana DeJesus was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2017. Before being added as a fifth cast member, though, she appeared on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. MTV added Briana to the cast of Teen Mom 3 along with three other girls from Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. The show lasted only one season, though.

After being added to the show, she began a relationship with Javi Marroquin, ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry who also appears on the show. The relationship caused some drama between Briana and Kailyn which ultimately caused a fight at the reunion.

Briana and Javi ended up breaking up and Javi moved on with another woman and has since had a baby with her. Briana has also moved on and is dating a man named John. Although the couple are in a long-distance relationship, Briana has stated in the past that things are going well between the two.

Although she and Kailyn aren’t exactly friends, Briana explained that she doesn’t have “beef” with Kail. However, it doesn’t sound like she is looking to mend things with Kailyn or Javi.

“At the end of the day, my life is so good, and things are going so well without her or Javi in it,” Briana said.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on Monday nights on MTV. Fans can catch up with Briana and her family as well as the rest of the cast.