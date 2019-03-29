Hailey Baldwin Revealed Her Favorite Date Night With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin shared with her audience her go-to date night with husband Justin Bieber.

The newlyweds have seemingly been enjoying life together since they quietly wed in September 2018. The model, 22, took to Instagram on Thursday to show her night with the singer, 25 at their Los Angeles home. In one photo, she shows the “Baby” singer standing in their kitchen wearing a robe as he leans on the island. The photo also reveals a bag from Los Angeles pizza restaurant Jon & Vinny’s, per Us Weekly.

The night began with a photo of a bed where the couple seems to enjoy their takeout meals. The model shows she and her husband enjoy being on the large bed as they watch Netflix on their big, flat screen TV (with a shared account, of course). In the next slide, footage from an episode of Friends plays, which is one of the sitcoms the pair enjoys to stream. Hailey then takes a close-up snap of the food on the counter, which involves two boxes of what is presumed to be pizza and another bag from the restaurant. In a final post from the night, Mrs. Bieber goes to her Instagram Stories. This time, the actress shows more food and a bag from Helen’s, which is reportedly a winery next to Jon & Vinny’s.

“Date night done right.” Hailey captioned the video in her Instagram Stories.

The Drop The Mic star’s romantic posts come after multiple rumors surrounding the couple this past week. Cosmopolitan reports that speculations of their status have been made after they reportedly pushed back their plans for a big wedding. While the couple has said that their decision to cancel their lavish event indefinitely was so the singer can focus on his mental health, rumors have swirled that the “Love Yourself” artist is still hung up over his ex Selena Gomez. The pair were on and off since 2014 and Gomez’s fans reportedly believe that the star only married his longtime friend to spite the “Back To You” songstress. Bieber addressed the rumors on Tuesday via Instagram.

“I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period,” he said. “Hailey is my Bride, period. If you don’t like that or support that, that means you don’t support me, and if you don’t support me, you’re not a fan nor a good person. If you were raised right, your parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything.”