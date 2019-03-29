Ivanka Trump Sees Older Brother Don Jr. As Competition, Has ‘Hissy Fit’ When He Gets Good Press, Book Claims

Ivanka Trump reportedly wants to run for president one day, but there could be someone standing in the way — her older brother, Donald Trump Jr.

A new tell-all book called Kushner Inc.,which explores the relationship between Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner and their roles in the White House, claims that President Trump’s eldest daughter has hopes of following in his footsteps and running for president. But as Newsweek noted, Donald Trump Jr. is gaining similar presidential aspirations and may be able to steal her spot.

That is not going over well with Ivanka, The book claimed that the two had a “tussle” over which one would get the chance to succeed their father as president, and Ivanka has grown so resentful of her popular older brother that she “has a hissy fit” when he gets good press.

“She thinks she’s going to be president of the United States. She thinks this is like the Kennedys, the Bushes, and now the Trumps,” the book’s author, Vicky Ward, quoted White Houee adviser Gary Cohn.

But recent reports suggest that Ivanka Trump may have already been passed over in the potential line of succession for the Trump dynasty. Trump Jr. has become a very popular figure in the Republican Party and a fixture of the campaign trail, both for his father and for other Republican candidates who need a boost. As Raw Story reported, Trump Jr. may already be in the process of being groomed for a 2024 presidential run.

The report cited a Times of London interview with Eric Trump where he admitted that his older brother has gained political aspirations. Trump Jr. has been a bit more guarded about his potential political future, putting off rumors early in his father’s presidency that he wanted to run for governor in their native New York.

As Trump Jr.’s star is rising, Ivanka Trump is becoming more resentful of him, Ward said.

“It’s not exactly a secret in the White House that Ivanka has a hissy fit whenever Donald Trump Jr. gets positive press,” she said. “She gets especially irked over articles speculating about his political future. Potential fratricide?”

According to “Kushner, Inc.,” Gary Cohn has told people that Ivanka Trump thinks she could someday be president. “Her father’s reign in Washington, D.C., is, she believes, the beginning of a great American dynasty." https://t.co/qqjUsxAPK8 — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) March 19, 2019

But in order to have any chance at a family dynasty in the White House, Donald Trump will need to win re-election in 2020 first. Both Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are expected to play important roles in their father’s campaign, and both have already been involved in campaign events.