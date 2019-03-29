Chanel West Coast Bares Her Derriere In Cow Print Bikini & Chaps On Instagram

Chanel West Coast showed off her assets in her newest Instagram photo, as she rocked a cow print bikini and bright blue chaps. She posed in front of horses on a farm, as she faced her back to the camera and looked over her right shoulder. Her hair was done in a vintage-inspired style, with it slicked to the right and curled heavily at the bottom. She also sported cow print shoes to complete her style. Her red lipstick popped, as she hinted at a new music video in the captions.

This is Chanel’s second western-themed post. The other photo showed her in a leather outfit, which included a mini skirt, studded bikini top and a vest with tassels. She loved this photo so much, that she updated her profile photo with it. She gave fans a bit of a sneak in her Stories, however, as she could be seen holding onto the sides of a wooden well while shaking her derriere. As for the rest of the video, fans will need to wait and see the final product. But so far, it’s clear that she’s wearing some stand-out outfits for the music video.

In addition to the new video, fans have been rocking out to her new single. It’s called “The Middle,” and dropped late February 2019.

The rapper spoke with Rawkus about the inspiration behind the song, noting that “I wanted to make a song that expressed how I was feeling as well as making a song that other people could relate to.”

“I think we all feel stuck in the middle of something at certain points in our life. We all chase dreams and get shut down a lot before those dreams eventually come true…. I want people to know that chasing your dreams is not easy and I hope that this song will inspire them to keep going because that’s why I made it.”

The music video for “The Middle” showed Chanel in a similar vintage-inspired look. But instead of farm life, the rapper was seen in cosmopolitan scenes. At one point, she’s spotted shopping at Chanel, while other parts of the video showed her singing in the studio. Her outfits include a polka-dot and thin-strapped red dress, which she complemented with a scarf tied around her neck. She’s also seen wearing a jean dress with cutouts on the side and oversized sunglasses, plus a bright yellow robe.