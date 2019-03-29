Trump Rips Democrats For ‘Defrauding The Public With Ridiculous Bullsh*t,’ Makes Fun Of Schiff’s ‘Pencil Neck’

It is Thursday, March 28, and President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. If it is to judge by Vox journalist Aaron Rupar’s reporting — Rupar is covering the event and live-tweeting about it, sharing video snippets on Twitter — the event is a typically fiery Trump campaign rally with a twist.

Trump started the speech discussing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and related matters. The president falsely stated that Mueller had “exonerated” him of both obstruction and collusion — this is not the case, according to his own attorney general.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Robert Mueller wrapped up his probe submitting last week his final report to Attorney General William Barr. Quoting Mueller, Barr wrote in his own summary of the report that the “investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Mueller did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice, however, seemingly leaving the decision up to the attorney general. Busy urging Barr to release the full report, the Democrats are announcing more investigations and reportedly threatening Mueller with subpoenas. The president, clearly satisfied with how the saga is panning out, is taking a victory lap.

At the Michigan rally, Trump is gloating, discussing Mueller’s probe, criticizing the media, and slamming the Democratic Party. The president’s supporters are booing the press, encouraging him to continue. According to Rupar, Trump has already dismissed the Russia investigation as a “hoax,” alleging bias, and fuming at at “those who pushed this hoax.”

The president is incorporating profanities in his speech as well. “The Democrats now have decide whether they will continue defrauding the public with ridiculous bullsh*t,” he said, prompting laughter from the crowd.

Trump is taking aim at his political nemesis, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who continues to allege collusion, vocally calling for more investigations and refusing to accept Mueller’s findings. Trump insulted Adam Schiff’s appearance, taking aim at the Democrats “little pencil neck.”

“Little pencil neck Adam Schiff. He has the smallest, thinnest neck I have ever seen. He is not a long-ball hitter.”

“These people are sick,” Trump said of House Democrats as the crowd cheered, slamming the opposition party for launching oversight probes.

The president repeatedly bashed the media, ridiculing MSNBC’s ratings, and ripped into Democrats for “spying” on his campaign.

“They spied on me. They spied on my campaign. Who would think that is possible? The single greatest political hoax in the history of our country. And guess what? We won,” Trump can be heard saying in one of the videos Rupar posted, as the crowd encourages their president to go on.