Gigi Hadid ‘Still Very Single’ Amid Rumors She And Zayn Malik Rekindled Romance, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Questions arose in recent weeks as to whether or not Gigi Hadid and on-again off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik had rekindled their romance after a number of signs that the couple may be back together, but according to Us Weekly, the supermodel is still flying solo.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, news that Gigi and Zayn had gone their separate ways again first broke in January, though a source at the time told E! News that they had been “spending time apart since early November.” The pair had just gotten back together in April of 2018 after calling off their two-year relationship just the month before.

In the months since their latest split, the couple — who took on the name “Zigi” during their years together — have left fans confused as to whether or not they were remaining apart. Shortly after news of their breakup surfaced, Gigi was spotted by paparazzi heading to her ex’s New York City apartment, failing to go incognito for the visit even though Harper’s Bazaar reported she attempted to hide her face under the veil of her purse.

Rumors that the pair had gotten back together were fueled even more earlier this month, when the former One Direction member tagged his former flame in a tweet with the simple message “love you,” though it does not appear that the model ever responded to the post.

Just last week, the “Pillow Talk” singer took to his Twitter again to tell a fan that the reason he loves his “I’m with you” bracelet so much is because it was given to him by his ex.

I love it because Gigi bought me it — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 20, 2019

The situation has certainly left some fans scratching their heads, but a source recently confirmed to Us Weekly that despite still maintaining a fairly friendly relationship, the pair are still very much broken up.

“Gigi and Zayn still talk,” the insider explained to the news outlet. “She still has feelings for him, of course, but he has major issues and she knows they aren’t compatible. She’s still very single.”

Exclusive: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have not rekindled their romance. https://t.co/N7uQrMsHEl — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 28, 2019

Sources revealed to Us Weekly when the outlet first reported their breakup that the 23-year-old catwalk queen “tried hard to make it work,” but the singer has his own “issues” that Gigi was unable to help him work through.

“She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much,” the source explained.

That’s not to say that there isn’t a chance that history could repeat itself and the couple could get back together again in the future. An insider previously touted the possibility when the magazine first reported that the couple had switched into “off” mode again.

“They could get back together, but it’s over for now,” the source said.