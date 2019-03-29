Nicolas Cage Files for Annulment Four Days After Quickie Marriage

Cage and his new bride were together for one year before marrying on Saturday.

After only 4 days of marriage, Nicolas Cage has decided to split from new wife Erika Koike, reports The Blast.

Cage filed for an annulment with Koike in Clark County, Nevada, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet.

There were reports that the actor applied for a marriage license in Clark County on March 23. However, it appears the ultimate decision was to make the union official because a marriage certificate was issued the same day.

There is no indication as to what prompted the immediate change of heart. If an annulment is not on the table, then Cage is requesting a divorce.

The couple had been together since April of last year, when they were spotted vacationing together in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Koike was visiting the actor on set where he was shooting his upcoming film Primal, according to The Hollywood Gossip.

In May, the pair were photographed together again while at dinner in Los Angeles.

Not much is known about his young wife, who is reportedly a makeup artist. Her IMDb page has one credit for the 2012 short film Hankikanto. She has yet to be dealt the legal papers.

This will be the fourth marriage of Cage’s to end prematurely.

Per IMDB, the movie star’s first wife was actress Patricia Arquette, whom he married in 1995 and divorced in 2001.

In August 2002, there was a very brief marriage to Lisa Marie Presley that ended in May of the same year.

His third wife, and most successful and seemingly stable marriage was to Alice Kim in 2004. The two stayed together for more than a decade, and welcomed a son, Kal-El, 13, in 2005. Cage and Kim separated in January 2016 after 12 years of marriage.

In an interview last year with The Guardian he spoke candidly about his previous relationships.

“I think I felt a connection there, an understanding of the pressure of having a famous name. One of the things Lisa loved about me was that I changed my name – she thought that was the coolest thing. But I don’t really count those two marriages, I don’t think they belong on my record. The real marriage for me was the 14 years I had with Alice and the child we have together,” he said.

Cage added that he would like to remain friends with Kim, and that there was no ill-will between them.

“And now it’s like, wow, I’m 54 and I’m single again, I didn’t see that coming!” he continued.

“It’s pretty grim.”

Cage also had a son, Weston, 28, with former girlfriend and model Christina Fulton.