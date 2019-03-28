Jason Alexander Talks Krispy Kreme Owners’ Nazi Family History

The comic jokes about the incident, but also has a few serious things to say.

Back on March 25, the Reimann team, one of the richest families in Germany that also owns famous companies like Krispy Kreme doughnuts, admitted that their ancestors were Nazis. Unfortunately for the Reimanns, they also publicly stated that those same ancestors utilized the slave labor that was available to them during World War II. The Reimanns own the largest JAB Holdings stake, and also realized how their history might affect the way their businesses are viewed internationally. So, they tried to find a way to both investigate and rectify the situation.

Two individual members that the current Reimann family are descended from, Albert Reimann Sr., who died in 1954, and Albert Reimann Jr., who died in 1984, apparently utilized some prisoners of war as well as civilian prisoners. that were made available to them as slaves in their factories. They were both anti-Semites and Hitler supporters. The prisoners of war that were forced to work for Albert Reimann Sr. and Albert Reimann Jr. came from Russia and Germany.

“Reimann Senior and Reimann Junior were guilty. The two businessmen have passed away, but they actually belonged in prison,” said Peter Haft, the chairman and one of the managing partners of JAB Holdings, according to CNN. “We were ashamed and white as sheets. There is nothing to gloss over. These crimes are disgusting.”

Since the Reimann family wants to rectify the situation and admits to being ashamed of their history, they are donating $11 million to a charity they haven’t publicly named at this point. The family discovered their historical Nazi roots by paying for an investigation into their ancestors that took about 3 years to complete.

While the news is serious, some people could not help but make light of the situation. One of the individuals that decided to laugh about the Reimann’s findings is comedian Jason Alexander. Alexander, who is of Jewish descent, recently joked that he wanted a cut of those reparations, but if that wasn’t possible, he’d take a box of his favorite treat, a box of Krispy Kreme donuts.

Jason Alexander Talks Krispy Kreme Owners' Nazi Family History Jason Alexander is looking at Krispy Kreme's connection with Nazis through a positive lens, or at least a hungry one … he wants a cut of the reparations… https://t.co/hJomIuaQeZ #entertainment #beauty #cosmetics pic.twitter.com/WKw8n80gXF — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 28, 2019

Alexander discussed the Reimann’s findings on Wednesday. The comic was questioned about his feelings regarding the $11 million charity donation that the owners of Krispy Kreme donuts are working on since they found out they are descended from Nazis that utilized slaves in their factories during World War II.

Alexander hinted that he wouldn’t mind a bit of that cash, but then suggested that some of those fantastic donuts would be excellent. However, after he was done joking, Alexander did have some serious things to say about the Reimann’s donation. Alexander thinks it is great that the Reimann family is taking accountability for what their family did in the past, and he commends them for doing what they can to make amends. Alexander also makes it clear that the Reimann family can’t be blamed for the actions of their ancestors.