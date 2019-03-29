Lisa Vanderpump Gives First Look At Vegas Cocktail Garden Where ‘RHOBH,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ May Film In Future

The Bravo star is set to open a new bar at Caesars Palace.

Lisa Vanderpump is totally pumped for her newest restaurant endeavor. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules star is set to launch Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, a new bar located at Caesars Palace.

The lavish bar, designed by Vanderpump’s good friend Tom Alain, features majestic columns, olive and banana trees, Alain’s signature oversized chandeliers, and a bold pink neon sign that reminds everyone this bar is in Vegas.

Vanderpump told The Hollywood Reporter that when Caesars offered her and her husband Ken Todd a space on site she was flattered and couldn’t refuse. The savvy restaurateur even “begged” for a bit of the casino floor that took up slot machines to make room for a massive garden.

Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter Pandora curated almost the entire cocktail menu with the garden’s bartenders and mixologists, but Lisa personally tested each drink to make sure they were up to par. The bar will also feature Lisa’s signature Vanderpump sangria and rosé. In true Vanderpump form, the drinks come with cheeky names like and Checkmate B*tch, and the appetizers menu includes tuna tartar, plantain tacos, and lavender crème brulee.

Vanderpump is also not ruling out the possibility of filming future episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules at the upcoming Vegas hotspot. The Bravo star, whose future on RHOBH has been called into question amid some drama with the other stars, also hopes to host important LGBT events at the new club.

While there’s no word on who will be working the new Vegas venue, Lisa Vanderpump did share an adorable snap of her dog Puffy on Instagram in which he appears to be the manning the hostess station. It doesn’t get much cuter than that.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Vegas bar opens just a few months after the reality star opened TomTom Bar in West Hollywood with co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Vanderpump previously said that all of the work on the new Vegas lounge, which is located next to the Colosseum and the Forum Shops at Caesars entrance, is what kept her from filming the full season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year.

Vanderpump was also forced to skip Bravo host Andy Cohen’s baby shower in January because she was in Las Vegas working on her new Caesars Palace eatery.

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, located at Caesars Palace 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, will open March 30.