Alexis Ren Goes Braless Under Furry Jacket & Poses On Her Knees For A Sultry Bedroom Pic On Instagram

Alexis Ren appears to be working on set today, and has shared several Stories with her fans on Instagram. The most recent Story shows the model posing on her knees on a bed, as she went braless under a light turquoise and furry jacket. Along with the statement piece, Ren sported lacy lingerie bottoms and a gold necklace with turquoise accents. She wore her hair in loose curls, as she looked straight at the camera and gave a sultry look. The model also shared a photo of herself in a red outfit, which appeared to be a high-cut or thong-cut bodysuit. The red piece was also strapless, and Alexis wore matching red sneakers from Nike. For this shot, she sat on the ground, and popped her left hip to accentuate her curves.

But it’s not to say that everything is serious or easy, as Alexis shared a short video of herself posing and later falling out of character for a breather. In the video, the model sported a 3/4-sleeve white cropped sweater, along with white bikini bottoms and thigh-high cameo boots. She struck sultry and flirty poses while placing her left hand on the lockers. The caption read, “The difference of when the camera stops ‘It’s a work out'”.

With over 13.1 million Instagram followers and counting, Ren has plenty of people who follow her on social media. In a recent Story, Alexis mentioned that she might have more in store for her YouTube followers. Although the channel has been in existence since 2011, it only has 13 videos published right now. But that’s not to say that she’s not popular, as she boasts over 773,000 subscribers and over 30 million views of her videos combined. It’ll be interesting to see if she does pursue her YouTube opportunities. All of the videos have been uploaded in the past year, with the two newest videos dealing with Alexis’ eating habits. Her newest video is about her Kale Superfood Salad, while the other one is of her morning smoothie bowl.

Some of Ren’s fans may be familiar with her previous struggle with anorexia, which she opened up about in 2017. She spoke with Cosmopolitan on the matter, saying, “I would look at my profile and be like, ‘Look at this girl! She has, like, the most perfect life!’ and I would feel so guilty for not feeling blessed all the time.” She discussed a “toxic state of mind,” and the circumstances surrounding the illness.