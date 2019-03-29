Nicki Minaj Wears New Upcoming Fendi Garments While Showing Off Her Hourglass Figure

Nicki Minaj has just wrapped up the European leg of her “Nicki Wrld Tour” and it seems she has been living her best life on the road.

10 hours ago on Instagram, she shared a photo of her in Fendi garments while showing off her hourglass figure. Nicki captioned her photo letting her fans know that the new collection she is wearing will be coming soon. It isn’t clear to see if everything she is wearing is from the same designer, but the yellow jacket definitely is as the “Pound The Alarm” hitmaker is showing off the print inside which details the logo very boldly.

The post has been liked by over 920,000 accounts and has over 12,000 comments.

This world tour is in support of her latest album Queen. The show is a co-joint tour with rising rapper Juice Wrld. The tour initially was supposed to be a co-headline with Future. However, the “Jumpin On A Jet” hitmaker was forced to pull out of the dates in question due to production issues.

“I’m in love with Juice Wrld’s music & feel so stoked to have him join me. This will be one for the books,” the “Pills N Potions” star expressed, according to The Metro.

The European leg ended March 28 in Geneva, Switzerland, at the SEG Geneva Arena. During the leg, she performed at London’s iconic O2 Arena on March 11.

Minaj is yet to reschedule the U.S. leg that she canceled. However, she spoke about it on Queen Radio.

“I know my U.S. fans are waiting for the tour dates and it’s coming. All I’m going to say is, the person on this tour with me — y’all going to like it,” Billboard reported her saying.

Since bursting onto the music scene, Minaj has won six American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and 11 BET Awards. With all this success, she hasn’t yet been able to bag herself a Grammy Award, despite being nominated a total of 10 times.

Aside from singing and rapping, she also acts. Her first role was playing the voiceover for the character Steffie in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012. Since then, she has starred in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut. This year, she is set to be in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

On Instagram, Minaj has 101 million followers. On Twitter, she has 20.5 million followers. She updates her socials regularly for her fans she calls “Barbs.”