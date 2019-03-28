‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Dons See-Through Purple Tank Top Sans Bra In Racy New Photo

Sports Illustrated model Hailey Clauson is always one to push the envelope when it comes to her Instagram account and yesterday was no exception.

While the supermodel is no stranger to sharing bikini-clad photos to her Instagram account, she also knows how to push the envelope wearing just sexy numbers from time to time. Yesterday, the brown-haired beauty gave her 500,000 plus Instagram followers a little something to talk about in her latest social media post.

In the sexy snapshot, the model sits on a floral-patterned comforter as she stares off into the distance. She wears her long, dark locks down and at her back and appears to be wearing little to no makeup. The stunner looks nothing short of spectacular in a pair of patterned pajama pants along with a see-through purple tank top.

So far, the NSFW image has already earned Clauson a ton of attention with over 6,500 likes in addition to 70 plus comments. Some of her followers commented on the post to gush over how amazing she always looks while countless others couldn’t help themselves from commenting on her see-through ensemble.

“Too much seduction here babe,” one follower wrote.

“You are so gorgeous.”

“Beautiful day dreamer,” one more wrote.

The 24-year-old has been in the business for a long time. According to Sports Illustrated, Hailey first got her start at just 14-years-old in Jay- Z’s video “Empire State of Mind.” Since then, she has become a full-fledged model and has appeared in the infamous SI swimsuit edition five times. But even when she’s not posing in for a publication, she gives fans a lot of sneak peaks of her work on her Instagram page.

To keep her insanely fit body, Clauson tells SI that she swears by boxing to keep her looking and feeling amazing. The 24-year-old says that a lot of her fellow models also enjoy the sport of boxing as a form of workout including Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid. According to Clauson, once she started to get the hang of things, that’s when she really started to like the sport. Another plus? Clauson shares that boxing is great for people who don’t actually like working out because it’s fun.

“When I started boxing, I actually slimmed out,. Since you’re not using any extra weights, just your own body, in a weird way it’s like doing Pilates or yoga. I think it’s the best way to get long and lean muscles.”

“Boxing gets out all of your frustrations, which feels great. It just feels good to punch something sometimes,” she continued.

It’s safe to say that boxing definitely pays off.