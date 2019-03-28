Chris Evans Jokes Captain America Dies In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Evans suggests Tony Stark might kill off his character.

Fans of the Marvel superhero movies may be in for a surprise with the upcoming release of the new Avengers film. While most people who follow the movies already know which Marvel heroes didn’t make it through the end of Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos snapped into a crazy killing scene during, many of them are already wondering about the next film. So, if you are one of the people questioning which one of your favorite superheroes will die at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the truth is, we won’t know until we get to see it. However, Chris Evans doesn’t mind tossing around a few jokes about what might happen in the upcoming Marvel film.

Many fans feel that the upcoming release of Avengers: Endgame may mark Captain America’s last film since the actor that has played the role for years, Chris Evans, announced back in 2008 that Avengers: Endgame would be the last time he’d perform the role of Captain America. So, several Marvel viewers are expecting the demise of Captain America already. So while Chris Evans insists his comments about the film are a joke, some fans of the franchise feel he may be hinting at something that is likely to be a factual part of the plot.

Evans shared a theory regarding his thoughts on how Captain America will be killed during Avengers: Endgame. While he insisted he was joking as he suggested how his character would die, Evans said he was recently reviewing some footage from the upcoming film and had to stop watching it. The reason Evans paused when he was reviewing the footage was because he claims Iron Man winds up killing Captain America in the film.

“After I die by Tony’s hand, I just said, ‘You know what? I can’t watch this,'” he said, according to Cnet. “I should make it clear that this is a joke, even if it feels like the kind of joke that could turn out to be true. I can’t believe they even cut together a trailer because so much of it is a visual spoiler. Probably shouldn’t have even said that.”

Evans snagged a total of $15 million for his role as Captain America in the last two Avengers films. That’s some impressive cash compared to what he was payed for his first run at playing the character, when he made $300,000. While some say Evans is planning to totally retire from acting, he seems to be keeping a very busy schedule if a quiet retirement was a goal. Evans has several films coming out where he has played a wide variety of roles. So, fans of the actor still seem to have plenty of time before they’ll need to worry about Evans leaving the business.