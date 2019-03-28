‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler Possibly Revealed In Spider-Man Character Poster

With just less than 1 month to go for the release of Avengers: Endgame, fans are eagerly awaiting one of the most anticipated movies of the year. With secrecy at an all-time high, it’s difficult to get any additional information about, arguably, the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie since its inception. Now, a report from ComicBook.com claims that there could be a huge spoiler hidden in the recently released Avengers: Endgame character poster for Spider-Man.

As The Inquisitr recently covered, Marvel Studios released a whopping 32 posters, featuring individual close-ups of MCU characters that are set to appear in Avengers: Endgame. The posters featured every major hero from Avengers: Infinity War, with stylized color tones to indicate the ones who survived Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap, and a black and white filter for the ones who didn’t.

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) was the one character whose post-snap ‘death’ was the most emotional to fans, given the character’s young age, and close relationship with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). But the report from ComicBook.com focuses on a, seemingly, trivial aspect of Spider-Man’s character poster, and theories on what it could possibly mean.

Actor Tom Holland attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on April 23, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

The spoiler in question is the length of Tom Holland’s hair from the scene in which he apparently died, to the poster, which is drastically different. A side by side comparison posted on the site’s Instagram page showcases the difference more clearly. The most obvious explanation could be that the character posters are stylized shots of the actors in costume, created separately for marketing purposes only, and so no continuity should matter between them and the actor’s film appearance. Marvel Studios are known for creating special marketing images to promote their films, as they do with the special Entertainment Weekly cover images, which have no bearing on any images or looks in the actual movies.

However, Marvel Studios are also infamous for their incredibly meticulous marketing campaigns, their intense contracts, even to the point of controlling which actors get full scripts and which get fakes scripts of the movies they’re in, simply to prevent spoilers, as confirmed by Screen Rant. So it would seem out of character for the studio to have such a glaring difference in an obvious piece of marketing unless it meant something or was for a specific reason.

The leading theory on the ComicBook.com report is that Spider-Man is brought back from his snap demise, but doesn’t appear in Endgame until the end, in a new ‘do, to show the time jump between his scenes in Infinity War, and return in Endgame.

However, fans will have to wait until the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26 for confirmation.