John Cena Spotted On Date With Woman Who Isn’t Nikki Bella In Canada

John Cena appears to have moved on with his romantic life after his split from Nikki Bella last year. TMZ reports that the pro wrestler was seen walking arm in arm with an unidentified brunette in Vancouver. The photo of the pair reveals that she definitely isn’t Nikki, even though they have the same hair color. According to the article, Cena and his date had a four-hour dinner together so it seems like they enjoyed their time together.

John and Nikki had been together for six years before the broke up in April of last year. But as People Magazine reports, she has since moved on to dating her former Dancing With The Stars professional partner Artem Chigvintsev.

“Yes, we are dating,” Nikki said about Artem during a recent episode of her twin sister Brie’s podcast The Bellas. “Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches at Joan’s on Third and we like to get food for his house — or should I say, produce from the farmer’s market.”

She later said that they start seeing each other romantically around Christmas time last year. Nikki went on to make it clear that she and Artem are not engaged and they’re not secretly married. It looks like they’re just having fun at this point and she makes it seem that it’s not very serious right now because they “don’t say ‘I love you.’

“The one week he comes back from tour we go out three days in a row and stay the night at his house twice, I get caught,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nikki Bella has said that seeing John Cena with another woman would “kill” her during a promotional clip to promote the season finale of the Bella sisters’ reality TV show, Total Bellas.

“No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s going to kill me. I still have a long way to go, but honestly, I’m ready for a new me,” Bella said, as reported by Contact Music.

But in another article, TMZ claims that Nikki has no plans to get back with John Cena because she does not feel that there’s any hope for the future of her relationship with him. She also recently announced that she plans to retire from the WWE, so perhaps she’s trying to leave this era of her life behind her.

TMZ did not offer any additional details about the woman that John Cena was seen with Canada. But the wrestler is in Vancouver for work. According to TMZ, he has been working on a film called Playing With Fire.