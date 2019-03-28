Zara Larsson Drops Self-Empowerment Anthem ‘Don’t Worry Bout Me’ With Stunning Artwork

Swedish pop star, Zara Larsson has released her new single “Don’t Worry Bout Me,” which is set to be on her new album.

The 20-year-old has been gearing up for her third studio album and by doing that, she has released her first single of this year. The song is a self-empowering anthem about telling overs not worry about others and that they should be thinking of themselves.

“Don’t worry ’bout me/ You should worry ’bout you/ Yeah, that’s your problem, so fix it/ ‘Cause I ain’t none of your business/ Now I’ve been sleeping okay,” are some of the lyrics for the chorus.

According to Billboard, it has been produced by The Struts.

As for the artwork, it’s literally a work of art. Larsson has her hands in the air while she wears a bra with flare pants and wedged heels, looking absolutely stunning.

“Don’t Worry Bout Me” has over 113,000 views on YouTube for its audio-video which has been up for less than 24 hours.

In 2018, Larsson released the single “Ruin My Life” which was a huge success. The single peaked at No. 2 in Sweden and No. 9 in the U.K. It has gone platinum in Sweden and Australia while going gold in New Zealand and Denmark. The official music video on YouTube has achieved over 38 million views. On Spotify, it has been achieved over 190 million times. In the U.S., the single peaked at No. 76.

Larsson rose to fame in Sweden at the age of 10 in 2008 after winning their equivalent of Britain’s Got Talent.

In 2013, she released her debut EP, Introducing. It consisted of five tracks including the No. 1 single “Uncover.” The single went 7x platinum in Sweden and was the sixth best seller that same year. The EP went 3x platinum there too.

In 2014, her debut album, 1, topped the Swedish charts and celebrated a number of singles including “Carry Me Home” and “Rooftop” which both went top 10.

Her first worldwide smash hit was taken from her second studio album. The single “Lush Life” propelled her career around the world. It peaked at No. 1 in Sweden while entering the top five in Australia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the U.K. It charted in the U.S. and peaked at No. 75.

Zara’s second studio album, So Good, was her first worldwide release and contained multiple singles that went multiplatinum around the world — “Ain’t My Fault,” “I Would Like,” and “Never Forget You” with MNEK to name a few.

She has collaborated with many familiar names — David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign, Clean Bandit, and Tinie Tempah.

On Instagram, Larsson has over 5.6 million followers.