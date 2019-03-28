Donald Trump Jr. Says He’d Consider Running For Office: ‘I Definitely Enjoy The Fight’

Donald Trump Jr. said on a radio program this week that he has considered running for political office himself, and that a future as a politician is something he would “never want to rule out,” according to a report in Bloomberg. Currently Trump Jr. works as an executive in his father’s business, the Trump Organization, serving as a trustee and executive vice president, but he has often been in the mix politically as well, coming out in support of his father.

Speaking on Bloomberg Radio on Wednesday, Trump Jr. noted that while a second career in politics does appeal to him, he doesn’t feel that there is any big hurry just yet.

“We have a lot of time… My father decided to get into politics at 68. I’m 41, I’ve got plenty of time.”

As the oldest son of President Donald Trump, Trump Jr. has never shied away from joining in the political feuds that arose during his father’s 2016 presidential campaign as well as during his presidency. He frequently posts on social media about the political events of the day surrounding his father’s presidency, and has become influential among the more conservative wing of the Republican Party. And Trump Jr. hasn’t limited himself to domestic politics, having weighed in on Brexit as recently as Tuesday in an op-ed published in The Telegraph chiding British Prime Minister Teresa May because she “ignored the advice of my father.”

“I definitely enjoy the fight.”

“I definitely like being out there and I love being able to see the impact and the difference that it makes on these people’s lives that I get to see all over the country,” Trump Jr. said in the Bloomberg interview.

And his political ambitions are nothing new, although he hasn’t been this up front about them before. He told reporters last November that while he would consider a run for political office, it wasn’t something he was “doing right now.”

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

However, according to a piece in The Independent, Trump Jr. also reportedly said in the presence of members of an elite gun club that he was considering a run for governor of New York, and that while he would consider a run for mayor of New York, that was “less interesting to him.”

Trump Jr. also weighed in on the conclusion of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into possible Russian influence aiding the Trump campaign in 2016, acknowledging that the Trump family and inner circle is more than pleased with the outcome.

“Obviously, we were happy and there’s some relief there,” he said.

And as far as a political run of his own goes, Trump Jr. has already locked up his first endorsement from a media figure.

“Clearly he’d have a great political future should he ever run,” said Brian Kilmeade of Fox & Friends.