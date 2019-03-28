Dove Cameron Literally Kisses Instagram From Her Bed, Appears Naked Under Sheets

Sealed with a kiss.

One day after going braless in a sunkissed Instagram photo, Dove Cameron is sending out love to her fans– from her bed.

On March 28, 2019, The Descendants actress sent her 24.3 million followers what appears to be the biggest kiss ever. Cozied up in bed sheets (and appearing to wear nothing underneath), the cherub-faced blonde is seen pouting at the camera and scrunching up her face. Whether nude or not, Dove is, admittedly, as enticing as she is adorable.

The “just woke up” look is one regularly seen from celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, but few manage to nail it as Cameron has. The comments seem to agree.

“EVEN WHEN YOU WAKE UP YOU ARE SO PERFECT LIKE WHAT1?1?1?1?1”

One fan clearly couldn’t hide their envy. The comment showed it with a black heart emoji, followed by an “angry face” one.

On March 27, The Inquisitr reported Dove’s Asos-promoting picture. Given that Dove is seemingly without a bra and looking beyond angelic, it’s of no surprise that the post currently sits at over 800,000 likes. Choosing, it would seem, to send love to her fans directly from her bed, Cameron’s March 28 post comes as more personal. Dove’s bed is, after all, where many of her male fans likely imagine themselves being.

Despite a solid male fanbase, Cameron seems to rake in fans regardless of gender. A comment from a female fan manifested what appears to be straight-up envy.

“I can’t look nice while doing a kissy face to save my life lol”

Blessed with a face that could easily have carved out a modeling career, Dove nonetheless continues her acting ventures. Starting out on the Disney Channel, the Washington-born actress has appeared in the Shameless series and The Mentalist, but she remains best known for her Descendants role as Mal.

Given Dove’s Instagram captions though, it almost seems that this multi-talented 23-year-old could find success in literature. Perhaps not having a way with words on an Eminem level, Cameron nonetheless knows how to caption an image. With a selfie suggesting that black is “warmest” as a color, there’s clearly also a humorous streak to this girl.

Celebrity selfies have become part of today’s culture. From Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to the cast of Teen Mom, ear-marking your status via mirror selfies has become part and parcel of being famous. Dove appears to limit her selfies, but each seems to perform well. The above March 8 picture currently sits at 1.8 million likes. While fans will likely need to wait for another bed shot, it seems that March 28 has catered to their needs well.