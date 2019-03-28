Kate Middleton Goes Rustic During Her Visit With The Scouts

The Duchess of Cambridge spends some time with The Scouts.

Kate Middleton enjoyed her time as a Brownie when she was a kid along with her sister, Pippa. Now she is thrilled to be able to go back years later to see what the new group of kids are up to these days. The Scouts got a royal visit from the duchess on Thursday as they showed her all of the fun activities that they are learning. The group is celebrating their 100 year anniversary

As People detailed, Kate Middleton had a solo visit with the young children who were anxious to meet her at the Scouts’ headquarters in Gilwell Park, Essex, right outside of London. She was handed a pretty bouquet of flowers as she greeted the kids waiting for her. The Duchess of Cambridge dressed down for this special visit with the youngsters. She had on a red J. Crew mock neck sweater underneath a khaki jacket. She also wore black leg-hugging pants that she had tucked into a pair of Chloe hiking boots. You can’t get much more rustic than that.

In an effort to show full support of her fellow Scouts, Middleton wore the official red, white, and blue U.K. Scouting scarf around her neck that was tied up with a friendship knot. She was seen fondly observing a boy’s badges he earned that were displayed on his shirt.

There were many activities that Kate Middleton took part in. She played a game of hide and seek with the kids as she hid in a homemade den with a young girl. She was laughing and appeared to be having a blast as they were seeking her out.

Wouldn’t be a visit to Gilwell Park without a bit of den building. #SkillsForLife pic.twitter.com/D7glUbbwVz — The Scouts (@UKScouting) March 28, 2019

The 37-year-old royal helped build boats, assemble balloon rockets, and did some hand painting as well. Kate Middleton has had plenty of experience being a former Brownie. She was also a Scouts volunteer and has been a patron since 2012. A local Scout told People that the mom-of-three pitched right in to help the kids with their projects.

“She’s used her experience as a sailor to help them with knotting. She’s been involved in managing games and joining in art and crafts activities. We also pitched tents indoors in one of the sessions, and she remembered pitching tents.”

⚜ Throughout 2019 Scouts from around the world will join in with a year of celebration as @UKScouting celebrates 100 years at Gilwell Park. Happy 100th Anniversary Gilwell Park! pic.twitter.com/OkTpaDKcq8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 28, 2019

The duchess was also seen chatting with a few of the Scout leaders. She had such a great experience as a kid that she is eager to have her own three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to join the Scouts.

Everyone seemed to be impressed with how Kate wasn’t afraid to get “grubby.” One of the teen helpers called her humble and liked how she made them feel comfortable. This is one charity that is close to her heart and it shows.